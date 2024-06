FairWarning said: Who could do better/. There is no talent on this team. Click to expand...

Agree..............like fellow CSUF Titan Mark Kotsay with the A's. Hard to win a fight when you enter the ring with 2 arms tied behind your back.NO ONE could do anything with the Chisox to make them respectable. They are trying to do what the Astros pulled off: Suck for many years, get high draft choices, hope they pan out and in 5 years maybe be competitive.