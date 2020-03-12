Menu
So when is the announcement coming that the eog grand challenge is cancelled/postponed because, essentially, . . .
Thread starter
Foresthill
Start date
34 minutes ago
F
Foresthill
EOG Senior Member
34 minutes ago
#1
34 minutes ago
#1
. . . no games are being played?
jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
32 minutes ago
#2
32 minutes ago
#2
Could be made up over the weekend with 4 XFL sides and totals.
TobyTyler
EOG Dedicated
7 minutes ago
#3
7 minutes ago
#3
Ufc going on sat? Did they say?
blueline
EOG Master
3 minutes ago
#4
3 minutes ago
#4
The ufc on Saturday to be held with no fans
