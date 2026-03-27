So Your PPH Software provider just sold your business to Buckeye (Or is about to) - What Happens Next?

They called it a software upgrade. What actually happened: Your data was quietly moved to the Buckeye platform overnight with zero warning. Your old provider cut some overhead to keep their luxurious lifestyle afloat (probably letting some of your favorite CS reps go in the process), but none of those savings were passed on to you.



Now your profiles are screwed up, your live betting limits have changed, and you barely recognize the new voices handling your support calls when you call to fix what they screwed up..



If it hasn’t happened to you yet, hate to break it to you, but it’s about to.



Whether you know it or not, most PPH shops are not running a sustainable business. Between the high salaries for a small handful of overpaid “executives” (if you can even call them that), new cars for the owner’s baby mommas, and luxurious lifestyles, there isn't much left over for good employees and infrastructure. Not in a shrinking industry like this one. Legal sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings have eaten heavily into the market, and many of these pay per head shops are just cashing out while they still can.



A small number of PPH providers are actually in this for the long haul. The rest are driving the bus until the wheels fall off. Some of the biggest names have already cut employee benefits and are now taking dangerous shortcuts on infrastructure, or selling their user data to bargain-bin software companies whose employees have only a basic grasp of the business and no real skin in the game.



These types of perhead software migrations only benefit the owners, not you. They couldn’t give two shits about your sportsbook operation. These sellouts only care about themselves



On the other hand, I’m not going anywhere. If you have any questions about the state of the industry or want to explore more stable pay per head options, feel free to reach out.



I know this business, and the writing is on the wall for most shops. And It ain't pretty.