Some of my favorite pandemic phrases

"Its the media's fault" is straight out of the right wing playbook". Isn't it ironic?
Remember Hurricane Katrina and the many pictures of rich white people on their roofs yelling for help. I don't, they were poor people. Because poor people pay the highest price during disasters. But we know you blamed Hurricane Katrina on the media. Isn't ironic?
"Its the media's fault" is straight out of the right wing playbook". Isn't it ironic?
Remember Hurricane Katrina and the many pictures of rich white people on their roofs yelling for help. I don't, they were poor people. Because poor people pay the highest price during disasters. But we know you blamed Hurricane Katrina on the media. Isn't ironic?