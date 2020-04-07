Some of my favorite pandemic phrases

Our weapon is social distancing.

It takes people to move the virus.

If people don't move, the virus doesn't move.

Not sure who offered the above advice.

Simple and effective.
 
The poor residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington never had a chance.

The coronavirus claimed the lives of 37 people from a resident population of 120.

That's a hit rate of more than 30%.

Of course, the virus had some help from horrible public health measures at the nursing home.
 
kane said:
If not for social distancing, the virus would be here a long time
Incorrect.

If the virus were allowed to circulate unchecked, it would be gone much more quickly, as a "herd immunity" would be built up.

Of course, there would be dramatically more cases/deaths.

This is represented on any of those "flat curve vs. steep curve" graphs you see.
 
Likes: E$
Viruses cause "community level outbreaks".

"Someone has to collect the garbage, deliver the foods and medicines, and keep basic services running, no matter what."

"We're all in this together". "So who's with me?" (not many these days)

"We don't have time for double talk. We need straight talk."
 
Slick move by Trump to assign Pence as the leader of the task force.'

Pence's gubernatorial experience helped him to communicate well with some of the Democratic governors.

I chuckle every time Pence holds up the laminated flyer which details the various methods to "Stop the Spread."
 
John Kelly said:
Kane, am I right to assume the virus would have disappeared more quickly, albeit with far more deaths, had we not practiced social distancing in the United States?

See Italy.
June 15 is a key date. Virus will have maxed out. Less new cases each week. It will take 4 months to become a NON factor. Oct.15.
 
Headline:
“Over 16,000 Covid deaths in the USA!”

Alternative headline you’ll never see:
“Less than 1 person in 20,000 in USA has died”*

*mostly elderly or people with pre-existing medical conditions
 
cheapseats said:
That's the liberal playbook.
"Its the media's fault" is straight out of the right wing playbook". Isn't it ironic?

Remember Hurricane Katrina and the many pictures of rich white people on their roofs yelling for help. I don't, they were poor people. Because poor people pay the highest price during disasters. But we know you blamed Hurricane Katrina on the media. Isn't ironic?
 
Bigrunner said:
"Its the media's fault" is straight out of the right wing playbook". Isn't it ironic?

Remember Hurricane Katrina and the many pictures of rich white people on their roofs yelling for help. I don't, they were poor people. Because poor people pay the highest price during disasters. But we know you blamed Hurricane Katrina on the media. Isn't ironic?
Yup, the main stream liberal media controlled by the dnc. Bunches of tards.
 
Bigrunner said:
"The poor always pay the highest price".
That's the conversation on the south side of Chicago right now where a disproportionally-high number of COVID-19 deaths are coming from the African-American community.

The mayor of Chicago is citing institutional racism as the leading cause of the problem.

My question for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Is the white man responsible for the black man's diabetic condition?
 
John Kelly said:
That's the conversation on the south side of Chicago right now where a disproportionally-high number of COVID-19 deaths are coming from the African-American community.

The mayor of Chicago is citing institutional racism as the leading cause of the problem.

My question for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Is the white man responsible for the black man's diabetic condition?
Ever hear of slavery? Redlining? Levittown, implied racism, misappropriation of government funds, food deserts. Environmental racism? Obviously not.

There's a strong argument about reparations to the African Americans. I think it has to do with the white mans responsibility towards the plight of the black man.

There's also the plight of the farmer. 50 billion in government reparations in a 3 year stretch.
 
John Kelly said:
We need to save lives in order to save livelihoods.

---Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker
The cure can't be worse than the disease.
- Right wingers throughout the nation

What's funny is the right wingers had no idea what the cure was. They think it's the media's fault and tore up the pandemic response playbook.
 
John Kelly said:
That's the conversation on the south side of Chicago right now where a disproportionally-high number of COVID-19 deaths are coming from the African-American community.

The mayor of Chicago is citing institutional racism as the leading cause of the problem.

My question for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Is the white man responsible for the black man's diabetic condition?
There are a lot of reasons for that - from poorer health to service jobs, and using public transportation. I was called a racist on FB for that answer (or course from a libtard).

I think Mayor Lightfoot has done a very good job so far, I would hate for her to play the race card. I will knock down her score a few points if so.
 
Bigrunner said:
The cure can't be worse than the disease.
- Right wingers throughout the nation

What's funny is the right wingers had no idea what the cure was. They think it's the media's fault and tore up the pandemic response playbook.
As much as you hate Trump, the best leaders are fighting the same battle here with basically the same results. Until there is a vaccination, the virus will be in the lead.

The poor will always pay the price - sad but true, no matter who is in charge.
 
FairWarning said:
As much as you hate Trump, the best leaders are fighting the same battle here with basically the same results. Until there is a vaccination, the virus will be in the lead.

The poor will always pay the price - sad but true, no matter who is in charge.
The best leaders are fighting the virus....somebody should tell Trump to join them.....
 
