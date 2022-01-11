Some Sleeping Advise

justintalk
EOG Veteran
How many people watch tv in bed and fall asleep on their back and sleep most of the night on their backs. Sleeping rule number one don't sleep on your back because it's a lot harder to breathe at night.Sleep apnea is when your body will stop breathing for several seconds at night the older you get the more it can occur.My guess is the autopsy will reveal bob saget died from sleep apnea. Bob recently had COVID which affects your breathing and can damage your lungs.
When I hear people suddenly die in their sleep my first question is did they find the body in the supine position.
That's how they found bob.
According to a report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Saget was discovered by hotel security on Sunday afternoon after his family requested a wellness check. The comedian was found deceased "in a supine position on his bed." The supine position means lying horizontally with the face and torso facing up.
When people have covid and they are in the hospital read the following.
Hospitals across the country are filled with a curious sight these days: patients lying on their bellies.
Patients almost always lie on their backs, a position that helps nurses tend to them and allows them to look around if they’re awake. But for many patients, the coronavirus crisis is literally flipping the script.
The surprisingly low-tech concept, called proning, can improve breathing in patients stricken by the respiratory distress that is the hallmark of the virus, doctors have found. It draws from basic principles of physiology and gravity. Lying on one’s stomach helps open airways in lungs that have become compressed by the fluid and inflammation unleashed by the coronavirus infection.
When patients are on their backs, “the heart is now sitting on top of the lungs and compressing it even more,” said Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, chief of the divisions of critical care and pulmonary medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Health System in the Bronx. “The rib cage cannot move in the usual way because it’s now up against the bed.”But, she said, “When you flip the patient onto the belly, now the back of the lungs can start to open,” allowing more air sacs to function, she said.
In addition, a larger share of the lungs is in the back of the body than the front, meaning that patients on their stomachs don’t have to support as much lung weight.Before the coronavirus pandemic, proning had been used for some very ill patients on ventilators, but not nearly as frequently as it is being tried now. That’s partly because turning heavily sedated patients onto their bellies is a labor-intensive maneuver, previously done with medical teams of as many as eight people who must carefully avoid dislodging a patient’s breathing tube or intravenous lines.
With the coronavirus producing an avalanche of patients with malfunctioning lungs, hospitals have been employing the maneuver not only for intubated and sedated patients, but for non-intubated patients who are having serious breathing trouble. In I.C.U.s, doctors are asking patients to turn onto their stomachs in hopes that the position will keep them from needing ventilators. In emergency rooms and regular hospital floors, doctors are trying tummy time with some patients whose condition is not as dire, on the theory that it might help them recover faster.Past experience has found that in ventilated patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS — a condition that many seriously ill Covid-19 patients develop — proning for many consecutive hours a day improves the medical outcome that matters most: survival.
“There’s a lot of evidence that it actually decreases mortality, and there are not a lot of things that actually do,” said Dr. C. Corey Hardin, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.
When I hear people suddenly die in their sleep my first question is did they find the body in the supine position.
That's how they found bob.
According to a report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Saget was discovered by hotel security on Sunday afternoon after his family requested a wellness check. The comedian was found deceased "in a supine position on his bed." The supine position means lying horizontally with the face and torso facing up.
When people have covid and they are in the hospital read the following.
Hospitals across the country are filled with a curious sight these days: patients lying on their bellies.
Patients almost always lie on their backs, a position that helps nurses tend to them and allows them to look around if they’re awake. But for many patients, the coronavirus crisis is literally flipping the script.
The surprisingly low-tech concept, called proning, can improve breathing in patients stricken by the respiratory distress that is the hallmark of the virus, doctors have found. It draws from basic principles of physiology and gravity. Lying on one’s stomach helps open airways in lungs that have become compressed by the fluid and inflammation unleashed by the coronavirus infection.
When patients are on their backs, “the heart is now sitting on top of the lungs and compressing it even more,” said Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, chief of the divisions of critical care and pulmonary medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Health System in the Bronx. “The rib cage cannot move in the usual way because it’s now up against the bed.”But, she said, “When you flip the patient onto the belly, now the back of the lungs can start to open,” allowing more air sacs to function, she said.
In addition, a larger share of the lungs is in the back of the body than the front, meaning that patients on their stomachs don’t have to support as much lung weight.Before the coronavirus pandemic, proning had been used for some very ill patients on ventilators, but not nearly as frequently as it is being tried now. That’s partly because turning heavily sedated patients onto their bellies is a labor-intensive maneuver, previously done with medical teams of as many as eight people who must carefully avoid dislodging a patient’s breathing tube or intravenous lines.
With the coronavirus producing an avalanche of patients with malfunctioning lungs, hospitals have been employing the maneuver not only for intubated and sedated patients, but for non-intubated patients who are having serious breathing trouble. In I.C.U.s, doctors are asking patients to turn onto their stomachs in hopes that the position will keep them from needing ventilators. In emergency rooms and regular hospital floors, doctors are trying tummy time with some patients whose condition is not as dire, on the theory that it might help them recover faster.Past experience has found that in ventilated patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS — a condition that many seriously ill Covid-19 patients develop — proning for many consecutive hours a day improves the medical outcome that matters most: survival.
“There’s a lot of evidence that it actually decreases mortality, and there are not a lot of things that actually do,” said Dr. C. Corey Hardin, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.