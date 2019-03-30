South Point

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Make sure you get the right betting numbers for the -105 promotion.

If you don't, you will be laying -110.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Of course, you may want to lay -110 against some soft numbers at Station Casinos versus laying -105 against sharp numbers at South Point.

Something to consider.
 
Last edited:
ChiTownJoe

ChiTownJoe

EOG Dedicated
Viejo Dinosaur said:
How is the health of Chris Andrews? He succeeded Jimmy V. at South Point....
Click to expand...

I thought Chris took over for Bert Osborne.

The video clips of Chris on VSIN seems like he looks better, although just guessing. Think he was anemic, and had to go through blood transfusions weekly, but don't quote me on that
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Master
ChiTownJoe said:
I thought Chris took over for Bert Osborne.

The video clips of Chris on VSIN seems like he looks better, although just guessing. Think he was anemic, and had to go through blood transfusions weekly, but don't quote me on that
Click to expand...

Yes, on both counts. Vaccaro came on board as the PR man and kibitzed Andrews as SPs main oddmaker.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Chris Andrews is one of the great guys in the sports book industry.

He talks with a smile and seemingly everyone loves him.
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
Saying SP won't be running college football win totals or goy lines.

This is one more reminder that health is most important.

Get well Mr. Andrews.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
South Point runs scared when it comes to posting MMA odds and accepting large wagers on the sport.

The call came from owner Michael Gaughan.
 
patswin

patswin

EOG Veteran
Heim said:
Jimmy can't be a book manager in Nevada stemming from past indiscretions at The Mirage. Since then he's been hired only for marketing or consulting.
Click to expand...

I did not know that, is there a link online anywhere to this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top