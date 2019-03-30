Make sure you get the right betting numbers for the -105 promotion.
If you don't, you will be laying -110.
How is the health of Chris Andrews? He succeeded Jimmy V. at South Point....
I thought Chris took over for Bert Osborne.
The video clips of Chris on VSIN seems like he looks better, although just guessing. Think he was anemic, and had to go through blood transfusions weekly, but don't quote me on that
Vaccaro took a train to his new job in Pennsylvania.
90 hour ride.
If Andrews step away does south point go open the bag to get Jimmy back?
Jimmy can't be a book manager in Nevada stemming from past indiscretions at The Mirage. Since then he's been hired only for marketing or consulting.