Steve McMichael

The former Mrs Texas?
Sounds correct, even though she was from Alabama. Mongo played at Texas U.

She was a looker. She was Owen Hart's manager up until the time hell fell to his death during a live event.

I remember Mongo's post NFL days. He would appear on NBC sports and always have his cute little lapdog with him.
 
Brutal disease. By the way a rumor thats been going around Chicago for months is that is what is wrong with Jonathan Towes. Would be a little unusual as ALS is usually diagnosed in people in their 40's,50's and 60's. Hope the rumors are not true.
 
Brutal disease. By the way a rumor thats been going around Chicago for months is that is what is wrong with Jonathan Towes. Would be a little unusual as ALS is usually diagnosed in people in their 40's,50's and 60's. Hope the rumors are not true.
I’ve heard zero about Toews issues. The amount of head shots hockey players take, it can’t be ruled out.
 
Fair, the blackhawks have been very tight lipped about Toews. i have heard this rumor from at least five different people. Hope it is not true.
 
Fair, the blackhawks have been very tight lipped about Toews. i have heard this rumor from at least five different people. Hope it is not true.
Yes they have, and hockey doesn’t get much play on The Score or ESPN 1000. It’s more surprising that a Canadian outlet doesn’t get the scoop on this. Maybe they can’t because of the teams are relegated to their areas now.
 
150 years from now kids will read about the times we are living in now and ask their parents how come people living in the 2020s were so primitive in the way they lived life. We think we are top-of-the-line as far as technology and advances in science. Just like they did in 1870. By 22270 (and probably far sooner) there will be a cure for things like: Cancer, ALS, Dementia and many, many, many more.

Maybe a pill. Maybe an outpatient procedure. Maybe they do a quick laser-like beam to the affected surface and it re-wires things and it is gone. I am 100% sure one day no one will die from all of the things I listed. Only bad part about it is............I'll never know
 
