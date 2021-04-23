Steve McMichael

150 years from now kids will read about the times we are living in now and ask their parents how come people living in the 2020s were so primitive in the way they lived life. We think we are top-of-the-line as far as technology and advances in science. Just like they did in 1870. By 22270 (and probably far sooner) there will be a cure for things like: Cancer, ALS, Dementia and many, many, many more.



Maybe a pill. Maybe an outpatient procedure. Maybe they do a quick laser-like beam to the affected surface and it re-wires things and it is gone. I am 100% sure one day no one will die from all of the things I listed. Only bad part about it is............I'll never know