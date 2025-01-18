Stolen possessions by refs

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Not enough crying towels for you for the other three games this weekend…
good news, i spoke with one of my J6 buddies today, Because of the Riggers in Detroit,Milwaukee,Atlanta and Philly stealing the election and then the Tyrants jailing people, He told me he is expecting a high 6 or even a 7 figure restitution check, the hunted are now the hunters
 
This Houston coach is dumb. You have a mobile Qb role out if nothing open take off....he has Stroud continuously
in the pocket.
 
Birdie. This is howid you post X. Copy and past entire URL. I have spaces so it shows.

https:// x.com /NFL_Memes/status/1880759351792816187
 
But, but, but, the Chiefs get all the calls, the Chiefs get all the calls, the refs always cheat for them, LMAO
 
Adam nailed it, the Chiefs keep winning and fans of all the other teams are tired of it, so anytime a questionable call goes in their favor fans get outraged, but they'll ignore all the times the close calls go against them, facts still matter, and Adam laid it out perfectly
 
Per
@ESPNStatsInfo
, the Texans are the first team to out-gain their opponent by 100+ yards (336-212), not turn the ball over, and lose a postseason game.

Previous such teams were 49-0 in the playoffs.

But the ultimate apologist kane says the refs were fair if anything slanted towards Houston.

LOL
 
