Stolen possessions by refs

Won nice thing about betting the Swifties. You have the referees on your side. Laughable roughing the pussy.
its up to 5 BS calls, hard to keep track of them all
good news, i spoke with one of my J6 buddies today, Because of the Riggers in Detroit,Milwaukee,Atlanta and Philly stealing the election and then the Tyrants jailing people, He told me he is expecting a high 6 or even a 7 figure restitution check, the hunted are now the huntersNot enough crying towels for you for the other three games this weekend…
Whiny little bitchits up to 5 BS calls, hard to keep track of them all
It had me smilingI'm sure that unforeseen safety had the bookmakers smiling.
exactly what i didBirdie. This is howid you post X. Copy and past entire URL. I have spaces show it shows.
https:// x.com /NFL_Memes/status/1880759351792816187