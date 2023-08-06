SUNDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (8-9 -3.10)

Houston/NYY over 5 -120:

These two teams head into the rubber match tied one game apiece in this 3 game set at Yankee Stadium. Yesterday afternoon Nestor Cortes outdueled Justin Verlander as the Yankees (58-53) evened up the series over the Houston Astros (63-49) 3-1. Jake Bauer sand Gleyber Torres each hit solo HRs, their 11th and 17th respectively, as both hitters each collected 2 hits. Cortes, who returned from a rotator cuff sprain in his shoulder, logged 4 innings allowing just one run on one hit, walking a batter and striking out 8. Clay Holmes pitched a perfect 9th striking out one and earning his 16th save in 19 opportunities (84%). Jose Altuve provided the lone run for Houston with a solo HR, his 8th of the season. Justin Verlander pitched well but fell to 6-6 despite going 7 quality innings giving up only 2 earned on 7 hits, while walking 2 and striking out 4. The rubber match goes this afternoon at 1:30PM EST. The Astros trail the Rangers in the NL West by 2.5 games, while the Yankees are just 3.5 games behind Toronto for the final AL wildcard spot.



The Yankees will send out Carlos Rodon (1-4 6.29) to pitch. The 30 year old 7th year southpaw hasn't been able to turn things around after sitting out the first half due to injury. He won his first game of the season 10 days ago against the Mets, but over his last 3 outings he has surrendered 11 earned on 12 hits over his last 14 innings pitched (6.43). Rodon faces an Astros lineup batting .249 overall, averaging 4.7 runs and ranking 6th in the AL with 142 HR. Kyle Tucker (.297 19 77) leads the Astros in batting, doubles (28), stolen bases (22), and RBI (77) while second on the club in HR. Tucker's 6 game hitting streak came to an end yesterday, but he still batted .316 over that span. Yordan Alvarez (.291 20 60) leads Houston in HR and is 3rd in RBI, but saw his 8 game hitting streak come to an end (.414). Jose Altuve (.282 8 21) who missed most of the first half with an oblique injury, extended his hitting streak to 8 games (.375) yesterday with a solo shot. Alex Bregman (.247 18 70) is third on the Astros in HR and second in RBI, however has been hitless over his last 10 at bats. Chas McCormick (.279 15 47) is just 3 for his last 17 (.176).



The Astros counter with Jose Urquidy (2-2 5.20) who is making his first start since April 30th after he suffered major shoulder discomfort. The 28 year old 3rd year righty looks to bounce back after he has allowed 12 earned on 17 hits over his last 12 1/3 IP (8.78). He faces a Yankees lineup batting just .231, second worst behind Oakland (.222). The Bronx Bombers are averaging only 4.3 runs per contest but rank 4th with 155 HR. Aaron Judge (.283 20 42) has been used sparingly by Aaron Boone after missing over a month due to a toe injury. Torres (.266 17 46) is heating up again batting .500 over his current 5 game hitting streak. Isaih Kiner-Falefa (.253 6 29) has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 (.276) and is part of a nucleus that has given the Yankees hope for the offense. However, the Yankees received some bad news yesterday that Anthony Rizzo (244 12 41) has been develoing post concussion syndrome believed to be resulted from an injury in late May. and will be out significant time. DJ Lemahieu (.236 8 29) is batting .309 over his last 15 games and is on a 5 game hitting streak (.313). Giancarlo Stanton (.212 17 42) has homered in 3 of his last 4 games and brings in a 4 game hitting streak (.353).



Houston hasn't counted out their chances for the AL West title, but while it's relatively too late for the Yankees to worry about the AL East trailing Baltimore by 10 games, the wildcard berth still easily remains in the distance with 51 games remaining. One of these pitchers looks to right the ship after coming off major injuries. Beautiful weather continues through today in the Metro NY area, with temps in the mid 80's and light winds. I expect the offenses to have their day this afternoon flirting with the short porch in right field as well as in left, where the ball carriies well tot he power alley and bullpens. Both of these teams have plenty of punch, and come too long the bullpens may need to decide the winner of this 3 game series. Best of luck however you play!