Super Bowl Hero Maybe Chiefs Trainer...
Thread starter
Heim
Start date
31 minutes ago
Heim
EOG Master
31 minutes ago
Heim
EOG Master
29 minutes ago
Barber tested positive last weekend......20 guys waiting in line including Mahomes next.
WildBill
19 minutes ago
Still don't get why they do these tests and then don't wait for the result. I get it if its a player who has been testing daily you might not wait, but the barber seems like someone you'd hold up for.
Heim
EOG Master
10 minutes ago
WildBill said:
Still don't get why they do these tests and then don't wait for the result. I get it if its a player who has been testing daily you might not wait, but the barber seems like someone you'd hold up for.
Yup...so true. You wouldn't think they'd let a outsider step foot on the grounds unless he had a couple of tests.
