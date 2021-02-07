Super Bowl Hero Maybe Chiefs Trainer...

2
Still don't get why they do these tests and then don't wait for the result. I get it if its a player who has been testing daily you might not wait, but the barber seems like someone you'd hold up for.
 
Yup...so true. You wouldn't think they'd let a outsider step foot on the grounds unless he had a couple of tests.
 
