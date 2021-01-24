Menu
Home
Forums
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Super Bowl LV
Thread starter
MrTop
Start date
Today at 9:22 PM
M
MrTop
EOG Master
Today at 9:22 PM
#1
Today at 9:22 PM
#1
KC -3.5
Westgate
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Today at 9:24 PM
#2
Today at 9:24 PM
#2
Any thoughts, MrTop?
NowshesmyRuca
2
Today at 9:24 PM
#3
Today at 9:24 PM
#3
I got KC -2.5 before this game started. KC is just on another level.
NowshesmyRuca
2
Today at 9:26 PM
#4
Today at 9:26 PM
#4
This has retro 80s blowout written all over it.
M
MrTop
EOG Master
59 minutes ago
#5
59 minutes ago
#5
Lets look at last game
KC november 29 was -5 bet down to -3.5 Tampa covered when TB came back. 27 -24
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
58 minutes ago
#6
58 minutes ago
#6
If you won on Championship Sunday, I value your Super Bowl opinion more than if you lost.
Last edited:
21 minutes ago
railbird
EOG Master
56 minutes ago
#7
56 minutes ago
#7
Tyreke is a hard guard. Yes he is a wife and child beater, but still he is better than jerry rice.
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
55 minutes ago
#8
55 minutes ago
#8
MrTop said:
Lets look at last game
KC november 29 was -5 bet down to -3.5 Tampa covered when TB came back. 27 -24
Click to expand...
Mahomes threw for 462 yards.
Tyreek Hill with 13 catches for 269 yards.
This will be the fifth meeting between Brady and Mahomes with the series tied at two.
railbird
EOG Master
55 minutes ago
#9
55 minutes ago
#9
i dont think tampa coaching staff is that good,
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
54 minutes ago
#10
54 minutes ago
#10
railbird said:
Tyreke is a hard guard. Yes he is a wife and child beater, but still he is better than jerry rice.
Click to expand...
Tyreek is more like Ray Rice than Jerry Rice.
I'll be here all week.
railbird
EOG Master
53 minutes ago
#11
53 minutes ago
#11
Chiefs best player is tyreke, Bucs best player is Godwin
railbird
EOG Master
51 minutes ago
#12
51 minutes ago
#12
tyreek had 206 receiving in 1st qtr of 1st meeting
M
MrTop
EOG Master
39 minutes ago
#13
39 minutes ago
#13
John Kelly said:
Any thoughts, MrTop?
Click to expand...
under 57.5 or 57
railbird
EOG Master
29 minutes ago
#14
29 minutes ago
#14
John Kelly said:
If you won on Championship Sunday, I value your opinion more concerning Super Bowl Sunday.
Click to expand...
are you telling me to shut up?
Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
24 minutes ago
#15
24 minutes ago
#15
railbird said:
are you telling me to shut up?
Click to expand...
Think he is...you had Buff and GB in the Super Bowl....
M
Murphy’s Best
EOG Enthusiast
21 minutes ago
#16
21 minutes ago
#16
John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
19 minutes ago
#17
19 minutes ago
#17
railbird said:
are you telling me to shut up?
Click to expand...
Not at all.
I know you liked Buffalo but it's only one game.
I'm saying if you backed Tampa Bay +3.5 and Kansas City -3 this past week, you may have a good read on TB v KC.
Last edited:
9 minutes ago
M
Murphy’s Best
EOG Enthusiast
4 minutes ago
#18
4 minutes ago
#18
1st look & the under 57 is tempting.. KC’s Fischer (OT) is out & the TB d-line was impressive today!
You must log in or register to reply here.
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Home
Forums
Main discussion
Online Sportsbooks and Gambling Discussion
Top