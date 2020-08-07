Susan Rice Sells Netflix Shares as Biden Eyes Her as Possible Running Mate

the harris horse will run second.............At Rice's sale price of $508.68 per share, Ms. Rice netted about $305,000 after accounting for the various strike prices associated with the options awarded to her as compensation.
Definitely interesting. My own speculation. Biden wants Rice. She fits his comfort level. But she has lots of baggage, and lots of weaknesses that can be exploited in a campaign. His people are trying to talk him into the best choice for this campaign, the party, and the future of the party. The Giant. We'll find out in a few days if common sense won out or not.
Definitely interesting. My own speculation. Biden wants Rice. She fits his comfort level. But she has lots of baggage, and lots of weaknesses that can be exploited in a campaign. His people are trying to talk him into the best choice for this campaign, the party, and the future of the party. The Giant. We'll find out in a few days if common sense won out or not.
I am guessing the wrestling guy is named kamala ? Anyhow anybody who held a public office position as high as rice there will be things to say. Rice has been thru benghazi already. It was not her fault. Not her job putting soldiers guarding people. I could be wrong but i think Rice is smarter than harris.