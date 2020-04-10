Sweeden more successful than NYC

Mitigation is a matter of degree. One the one hand you have our draconian measures, quarantining the healthy which has devastated our economy to questionable benefit, on the other hand you have Sweden, which does almost nothing. Perhaps we need more than Sweden and less than us?1875Sweden has seen an increase in deaths, but in a nation with the same population as NYC, less in total than NYC in a day. Part of Sweden's spike is a nursing home outbreak. If that is the case, it was Sweden's quarantining that failed, not their failure to lock down the healthy.