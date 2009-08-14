Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Integrity
EOG Master
New York Jets
Last year's record 9-7
3rd place AFC East
Off-season Key additions and subtractions
Key Additions
LB Bart Scott
CB Donald Strickland
S Jim Leonhard
LB Larry Izzo
CB Lito Sheppard
QB Mark Sanchez
DE Marques Douglas
RB Shonn Greene
Key Losses
S Abram Elam
QB Brett Favre
TE Chris Baker
LB Eric Barton
CB Hank Poteat
WR Laveranues Coles
K Mike Nugent
2009 NFL Draft Class
1 5 (5) M. Sanchez QB USC
3 1 (65) S. Greene RB Iowa
6 20 (193) M. Slauson OG Nebrask
Roster positions grades and thoughts
Head Coach- Rex Ryan C... Great DCs usually make really good Head Coaches, remains to be seen tho
QB- Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez D.. Not sure what Sanchez will give this year. Clemens is also relatively unknown
RB- Thomas Jones, Leon Washington, Shonn Greene B- Jones is solid, Washington is good for big plays both running and catching and Greene adds depth to the unit
WR- Jerricho Cotchery, Chansi Stuckey, Brad Smith, David Clowney D.. Cotchery is the only proven commodity here. Stuckey may be good in a full time role
TE- Dustin Keller B-.. Very good young receiving TE
OL- D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Alan Faneca, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Damien Woody B+... Very, very good OL
DL- Shaun Ellis, Kris Jenkins, Kenyon Coleman C+.. Love Jenkins, not too high on their ends tho
LB- Bryan Thomas, Eric Barton, David Harris, Calvin Pace, Vernon Gholston C+... Decent LB Corps but would like to see Gholston become a player
CB- Darrelle Revis, Lito Sheppard, Dwight Lowery B+... Revis is becoming a top corner, Sheppard has game too and Lowery looks good
S- Kerry Rhodes, Eric Smith B-... Rhodes is one of the best safeties, not too sure about Eric Smith honestly
Special teams- Jay Feely for Kicking, Leon Washington on returns B... Feely is a decent kicker and Washington breaks some nice returns
Schedule-
2 Fri, Aug 14 St. Louis TONITE
3 Mon, Aug 24 @ Baltimore
4 Sat, Aug 29 @ NY Giants
5 Thu, Sep 3 Philadelphia
1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati
Odds
Reg Season Wins Over o7-135
Reg Season Wins Under u7+105
AFC East +1000
AFC +1900
SB +3500
My Opinion- This is a team that had tried and failed with Favre, altho if not for his injury, they would've likely made the playoffs. But now they have a new coach and a new QB and must move forward without Favre. The defense is actually pretty good and should sustain them while the offense grows. A lack of playmakers may end up costing this team, as well as having an unproven QB. I like them to finish last in the AFC East at 6-10 or 5-11, but be one of those teams that are 'in' a lot of games, but end up on the short side of the score. This is a team that will learn and grow under Ryan and be a contender in the coming years.
NYJ's EOG- 5
Okay, let me know what you think of the Jets and their chances this year. As well as the grades I gave them... Thank you!
Last year's record 9-7
3rd place AFC East
Off-season Key additions and subtractions
Key Additions
LB Bart Scott
CB Donald Strickland
S Jim Leonhard
LB Larry Izzo
CB Lito Sheppard
QB Mark Sanchez
DE Marques Douglas
RB Shonn Greene
Key Losses
S Abram Elam
QB Brett Favre
TE Chris Baker
LB Eric Barton
CB Hank Poteat
WR Laveranues Coles
K Mike Nugent
2009 NFL Draft Class
1 5 (5) M. Sanchez QB USC
3 1 (65) S. Greene RB Iowa
6 20 (193) M. Slauson OG Nebrask
Roster positions grades and thoughts
Head Coach- Rex Ryan C... Great DCs usually make really good Head Coaches, remains to be seen tho
QB- Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez D.. Not sure what Sanchez will give this year. Clemens is also relatively unknown
RB- Thomas Jones, Leon Washington, Shonn Greene B- Jones is solid, Washington is good for big plays both running and catching and Greene adds depth to the unit
WR- Jerricho Cotchery, Chansi Stuckey, Brad Smith, David Clowney D.. Cotchery is the only proven commodity here. Stuckey may be good in a full time role
TE- Dustin Keller B-.. Very good young receiving TE
OL- D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Alan Faneca, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Damien Woody B+... Very, very good OL
DL- Shaun Ellis, Kris Jenkins, Kenyon Coleman C+.. Love Jenkins, not too high on their ends tho
LB- Bryan Thomas, Eric Barton, David Harris, Calvin Pace, Vernon Gholston C+... Decent LB Corps but would like to see Gholston become a player
CB- Darrelle Revis, Lito Sheppard, Dwight Lowery B+... Revis is becoming a top corner, Sheppard has game too and Lowery looks good
S- Kerry Rhodes, Eric Smith B-... Rhodes is one of the best safeties, not too sure about Eric Smith honestly
Special teams- Jay Feely for Kicking, Leon Washington on returns B... Feely is a decent kicker and Washington breaks some nice returns
Schedule-
2 Fri, Aug 14 St. Louis TONITE
3 Mon, Aug 24 @ Baltimore
4 Sat, Aug 29 @ NY Giants
5 Thu, Sep 3 Philadelphia
1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati
Odds
Reg Season Wins Over o7-135
Reg Season Wins Under u7+105
AFC East +1000
AFC +1900
SB +3500
My Opinion- This is a team that had tried and failed with Favre, altho if not for his injury, they would've likely made the playoffs. But now they have a new coach and a new QB and must move forward without Favre. The defense is actually pretty good and should sustain them while the offense grows. A lack of playmakers may end up costing this team, as well as having an unproven QB. I like them to finish last in the AFC East at 6-10 or 5-11, but be one of those teams that are 'in' a lot of games, but end up on the short side of the score. This is a team that will learn and grow under Ryan and be a contender in the coming years.
NYJ's EOG- 5
Okay, let me know what you think of the Jets and their chances this year. As well as the grades I gave them... Thank you!