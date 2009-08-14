Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

New York Jets

Last year's record 9-7

3rd place AFC East









Off-season Key additions and subtractions



Key Additions

LB Bart Scott

CB Donald Strickland

S Jim Leonhard

LB Larry Izzo

CB Lito Sheppard

QB Mark Sanchez

DE Marques Douglas

RB Shonn Greene



Key Losses

S Abram Elam

QB Brett Favre

TE Chris Baker

LB Eric Barton

CB Hank Poteat

WR Laveranues Coles

K Mike Nugent





2009 NFL Draft Class



1 5 (5) M. Sanchez QB USC

3 1 (65) S. Greene RB Iowa

6 20 (193) M. Slauson OG Nebrask







Roster positions grades and thoughts





Head Coach- Rex Ryan C... Great DCs usually make really good Head Coaches, remains to be seen tho



QB- Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez D.. Not sure what Sanchez will give this year. Clemens is also relatively unknown



RB- Thomas Jones, Leon Washington, Shonn Greene B- Jones is solid, Washington is good for big plays both running and catching and Greene adds depth to the unit



WR- Jerricho Cotchery, Chansi Stuckey, Brad Smith, David Clowney D.. Cotchery is the only proven commodity here. Stuckey may be good in a full time role



TE- Dustin Keller B-.. Very good young receiving TE



OL- D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Alan Faneca, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Damien Woody B+... Very, very good OL





DL- Shaun Ellis, Kris Jenkins, Kenyon Coleman C+.. Love Jenkins, not too high on their ends tho



LB- Bryan Thomas, Eric Barton, David Harris, Calvin Pace, Vernon Gholston C+... Decent LB Corps but would like to see Gholston become a player



CB- Darrelle Revis, Lito Sheppard, Dwight Lowery B+... Revis is becoming a top corner, Sheppard has game too and Lowery looks good



S- Kerry Rhodes, Eric Smith B-... Rhodes is one of the best safeties, not too sure about Eric Smith honestly





Special teams- Jay Feely for Kicking, Leon Washington on returns B... Feely is a decent kicker and Washington breaks some nice returns











Schedule-





2 Fri, Aug 14 St. Louis TONITE

3 Mon, Aug 24 @ Baltimore

4 Sat, Aug 29 @ NY Giants

5 Thu, Sep 3 Philadelphia











1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston

2 Sun, Sep 20 New England

3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee

4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans

5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami

6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo

7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland

8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami

9 BYE WEEK

10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville

11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England

12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina

13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo

14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay

15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta

16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis

17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati









Odds

Reg Season Wins Over o7-135

Reg Season Wins Under u7+105

AFC East +1000

AFC +1900

SB +3500





My Opinion- This is a team that had tried and failed with Favre, altho if not for his injury, they would've likely made the playoffs. But now they have a new coach and a new QB and must move forward without Favre. The defense is actually pretty good and should sustain them while the offense grows. A lack of playmakers may end up costing this team, as well as having an unproven QB. I like them to finish last in the AFC East at 6-10 or 5-11, but be one of those teams that are 'in' a lot of games, but end up on the short side of the score. This is a team that will learn and grow under Ryan and be a contender in the coming years.







NYJ's EOG- 5





Okay, let me know what you think of the Jets and their chances this year. As well as the grades I gave them... Thank you!