Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

EOG Master
New York Jets
Last year's record 9-7
3rd place AFC East




Off-season Key additions and subtractions

Key Additions
LB Bart Scott
CB Donald Strickland
S Jim Leonhard
LB Larry Izzo
CB Lito Sheppard
QB Mark Sanchez
DE Marques Douglas
RB Shonn Greene

Key Losses
S Abram Elam
QB Brett Favre
TE Chris Baker
LB Eric Barton
CB Hank Poteat
WR Laveranues Coles
K Mike Nugent


2009 NFL Draft Class

1 5 (5) M. Sanchez QB USC
3 1 (65) S. Greene RB Iowa
6 20 (193) M. Slauson OG Nebrask



Roster positions grades and thoughts


Head Coach- Rex Ryan C... Great DCs usually make really good Head Coaches, remains to be seen tho

QB- Kellen Clemens, Mark Sanchez D.. Not sure what Sanchez will give this year. Clemens is also relatively unknown

RB- Thomas Jones, Leon Washington, Shonn Greene B- Jones is solid, Washington is good for big plays both running and catching and Greene adds depth to the unit

WR- Jerricho Cotchery, Chansi Stuckey, Brad Smith, David Clowney D.. Cotchery is the only proven commodity here. Stuckey may be good in a full time role

TE- Dustin Keller B-.. Very good young receiving TE

OL- D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Alan Faneca, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Damien Woody B+... Very, very good OL


DL- Shaun Ellis, Kris Jenkins, Kenyon Coleman C+.. Love Jenkins, not too high on their ends tho

LB- Bryan Thomas, Eric Barton, David Harris, Calvin Pace, Vernon Gholston C+... Decent LB Corps but would like to see Gholston become a player

CB- Darrelle Revis, Lito Sheppard, Dwight Lowery B+... Revis is becoming a top corner, Sheppard has game too and Lowery looks good

S- Kerry Rhodes, Eric Smith B-... Rhodes is one of the best safeties, not too sure about Eric Smith honestly


Special teams- Jay Feely for Kicking, Leon Washington on returns B... Feely is a decent kicker and Washington breaks some nice returns





Schedule-


2 Fri, Aug 14 St. Louis TONITE
3 Mon, Aug 24 @ Baltimore
4 Sat, Aug 29 @ NY Giants
5 Thu, Sep 3 Philadelphia





1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati




Odds
Reg Season Wins Over o7-135
Reg Season Wins Under u7+105
AFC East +1000
AFC +1900
SB +3500


My Opinion- This is a team that had tried and failed with Favre, altho if not for his injury, they would've likely made the playoffs. But now they have a new coach and a new QB and must move forward without Favre. The defense is actually pretty good and should sustain them while the offense grows. A lack of playmakers may end up costing this team, as well as having an unproven QB. I like them to finish last in the AFC East at 6-10 or 5-11, but be one of those teams that are 'in' a lot of games, but end up on the short side of the score. This is a team that will learn and grow under Ryan and be a contender in the coming years.



NYJ's EOG- 5


Okay, let me know what you think of the Jets and their chances this year. As well as the grades I gave them... Thank you!
 
tripp

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

I love Sanchez as the future QB of the Jets. I feel more comfortable as a fan with him starting this year than I did at any point with Favre starting last year. Jets have one of the best OL's in the AFC, if not the best, and a very good defense. I love the running game and Jones will surprise people again this year.

I think this could be a playoff team for sure, but I can see them having a bad year as they grow and gain experience moving forward. I would be very disappointed if this wasn't a playoff team by next season.

For now though I'd put them 3rd in the division after NE, and Buffalo.
 
EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

tripp said:
I love Sanchez as the future QB of the Jets. I feel more comfortable as a fan with him starting this year than I did at any point with Favre starting last year. Jets have one of the best OL's in the AFC, if not the best, and a very good defense. I love the running game and Jones will surprise people again this year.

I think this could be a playoff team for sure, but I can see them having a bad year as they grow and gain experience moving forward. I would be very disappointed if this wasn't a playoff team by next season.

For now though I'd put them 3rd in the division after NE, and Buffalo.
Thanks for your input tripp... you always bring good insight and sound reasoning.

So, you think Mia slips to last place this year? I could see any of the 3 non-NE teams being anywhere from 2 to 4 in the division, but I have Mia 2nd this year. Gotta think that making the playoffs last year was a big step for them and should lead to more confidence this year.

Them going 6-10 and being 4th in the AFC East wouldn't surprise me too much tho as Buf and the Jets could both sweep em...
 
Tripjacks

EOG Veteran
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

I know nothing about football, but what is the scheduling like for the Jets, do they have difficulty ratings for the schedule according to what opponents they face?
 
MIKEH75

MIKEH75

EOG Dedicated
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

5-11 or 6-10 is my predicted finish for the jets.

1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston---L
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England---L
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee---L
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans---L
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami---L
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo---L
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland---W
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami---W
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville---W
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England---L
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina---L
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo---L
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay---W
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta---L
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis---L
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati----W
 
tripp

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

I think Miami is solid, but I am thinking they take a step back this year. They had a magical run last year and I personally can't ever see a bigger turnaround happening than from 1-15 to a playoff team, but I think they end up somewhere in between this year ending around 6-10/5-11
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Razz_Donkey said:
I know nothing about football, but what is the scheduling like for the Jets, do they have difficulty ratings for the schedule according to what opponents they face?
Yeah.. they have Strength of Schedule ratings/ranks... I'll try and find it again 2348ji23e2348ji23e

But below are the games in bold I think they will win


1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati
 
tripp

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

MIKEH75 said:
5-11 or 6-10 is my predicted finish for the jets.

1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Houston---L
2 Sun, Sep 20 New England---L
3 Sun, Sep 27 Tennessee---L
4 Sun, Oct 4 @ New Orleans---L
5 Mon, Oct 12 @ Miami---L
6 Sun, Oct 18 Buffalo---L
7 Sun, Oct 25 @ Oakland---W
8 Sun, Nov 1 Miami---W
9 BYE WEEK
10 Sun, Nov 15 Jacksonville---W
11 Sun, Nov 22 @ New England---L
12 Sun, Nov 29 Carolina---L
13 Thu, Dec 3 @ Buffalo---L
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Tampa Bay---W
15 Sun, Dec 20 Atlanta---L
16 Sun, Dec 27 @ Indianapolis---L
17 Sun, Jan 3 Cincinnati----W
i can't see the Jets starting at 0-6. They will win at least 1 of the road games and 1 of the home games, maybe even 2.

Their first 3 road games of the year are vs teams that most likely miss the playoffs, at least IMO. Houston is a team that could make it but it won't be easy. NO and MIA i can't see in the playoffs.

I also think they'll win @ home vs ATL later in the year, but it's so tough to mark down W/L for an entire season as later in the year we could be talking about Carolina being a below .500 team and Cincinnati as a team pushing for the playoffs.
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Razz_Donkey said:
I know nothing about football, but what is the scheduling like for the Jets, do they have difficulty ratings for the schedule according to what opponents they face?
<table width="595" border="0" height="44"><tbody><tr><td width="131" bgcolor="#bcbcbc" height="18">
[FONT=Arial,]Team[/FONT]​
</td> <td width="136" bgcolor="#bcbcbc" height="18">
[FONT=Arial,]Winning Percentage[/FONT]​
</td> <td width="143" bgcolor="#bcbcbc" height="18">
[FONT=Arial,]Opp. Total Wins[/FONT]​
</td> <td width="167" bgcolor="#bcbcbc" height="18">
[FONT=Arial,]Opp. Total Losses[/FONT]​
</td> </tr><tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Dolphins[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].594[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]152[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]104[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Panthers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].592[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]151[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]104[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Falcons[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].591[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]150[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]104[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Patriots[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].590[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]151[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]105[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Buccaneers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].580[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]148[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]107[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Bills[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].570[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]146[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]110[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Jets[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].569[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]145[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]110[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Saints[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].557[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]142[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]113[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Eagles[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].537[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]137[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]118[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Giants[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].528[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]134[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]120[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Texans[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].521[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]125[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]115[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Cowboys[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].516[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]131[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]123[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Jaguars[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].516[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]132[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]124[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Colts[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].512[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]131[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]125[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Titans[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].508[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]130[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]126[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Redskins[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].492[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]125[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]129[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Chargers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].484[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]123[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]131[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Chiefs[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].484[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]123[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]131[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Raiders[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].482[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]122[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]131[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Broncos[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].480[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]122[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]132[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Lions[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].470[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]119[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]134[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Bengals[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].467[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]119[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]136[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Rams[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].467[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]119[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]136[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Seahawks[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].459[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]117[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]138[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Browns[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].451[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]114[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]139[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Cardinals[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].443[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]113[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]142[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Ravens[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].439[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]111[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]142[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Steelers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].435[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]110[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]143[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Packers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].431[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]109[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]144[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]49ers[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].424[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]101[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]137[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#f0f0f0"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Vikings[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].423[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]107[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]146[/FONT]</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#ffffff"> <td td="" valign="top" width="131" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]Bears[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="136" height="1">[FONT=Arial,].413[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="143" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]105[/FONT]</td> <td td="" valign="top" width="167" height="1">[FONT=Arial,]149[/FONT]</td> </tr> </tbody></table> <!--END ADVPRINT -->
http://www.theredzone.org/strength.asp

So, looks like the Jets have a tough schedule... but the league changes year to year and week to week in some cases, so these things are hard to use to predict wins and losses for another year... A tool nonetheless tho...
 
Tripjacks

EOG Veteran
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Great stuff Integrity, thank you very much. I'll gather some info and try to share some noob NFL thoughts!
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Razz_Donkey said:
Great stuff Integrity, thank you very much. I'll gather some info and try to share some noob NFL thoughts!
Thanks Razz and you're welcome 91023i2ndw;l


Definitely wanna see you get into football. You have a sharp mind for gambling and I'm excited to see what you can come up with in terms of gamblin on football

Shit, you're pre-season record is better than mine and I've been living and breathing pro-football for 17 years now or so!!
 
thegreatdiatchi

thegreatdiatchi

EOG Addicted
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Earlier in the pre-season I thought the Jets would easily finish in 2nd place in the AFC East, and even be closer to the Patriots than most of us think. However, after further review I have to knock my value on them down a little bit. With this said, I still believe they will easily be a .500 team. I see Shonn Green taking over at RB. Him & Washington should be a great combo. The passing game will be mostly short-field oriented so look for good stats from the TE as well. The defense will be a top 10 defense by season's end. When it is all said and done, the lack of a deep passing game will put them right outside of the playoff window (I see Houston, Indy, & the Titans all making playoffs) but by 2010 they could come close to catching the Pats as their window will start to close after this year.
 
MIKEH75

MIKEH75

EOG Dedicated
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

looks like we all might be wrong about the jets barring some sort of collapse.
 
MIKEH75

MIKEH75

EOG Dedicated
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

the jets are going to be that surprise team this year.them and the 49ers.
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

People forget the Jets knocked off an undefeated team halfway thru the season and only faltered because they were playing win an injured QB. If Favre stays healthy, this team wins at least 10 games. This was a good team last year, they added a great energetic new coach, got a few new players to add to an already good core and here they are.
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

yeah, i really thought the rookie coach and qb would need time to find their way...
 
Flamingo kid

Flamingo kid

Everybody's hands go UP!
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Flamingo kid said:
People forget the Jets knocked off an undefeated team halfway thru the season and only faltered because they were playing win an injured QB. If Favre stays healthy, this team wins at least 10 games. This was a good team last year, they added a great energetic new coach, got a few new players to add to an already good core and here they are.
:+excited-
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

lol i was telling chute the other nite that THIS was the one bump i was afraid of, hahaha

nice
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

Eh, I liked the prediction. That's why it's a prediction- can't get them all correct.

Defense is definitely good.
 
Integrity

Integrity

EOG Master
Re: Talkin' Football on EOG 8-14 New York Jets

KingRevolver said:
Eh, I liked the prediction. That's why it's a prediction- can't get them all correct.

Defense is definitely good.
Thanks... I figured defense would be solid. Just thought the Coach and QB would need time to adapt

And my bias for the Bills made me think Buf would finish above them. Very bad call on that :LMAO

Flamingo kid said:
Sanchize came and gotcha! :LMAO
He sure did :+textinb3
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has introduced Bible study as part of his training program. Jets’ safety Jarius Monroe shared a photo of a paper showing multiple Bible verses along with some questions.

Aaron Glenn quietly introduced optional Bible study as part of the practice routine. Instead of just lifting, film, and walkthroughs, players now have dedicated time made up for spiritual growth and reflection — inside the facility. This isn’t for cameras or headlines either. It’s handwritten notes, open Bibles, and real-life testimonies being shared in a room full of guys who are chasing more than wins.

What’s amazing is how many players have actually made time for these Bible studies. This has become part of the Jets’ locker room identity. Players are writing down verses, breaking down the meaning behind scriptures, and talking about things that matter way more than football. From rookies to vets, it’s reshaping the energy of the team.
:
 
