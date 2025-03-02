'Tank' Davis fight...

Heim
EOG Master
Fight was ruled a draw but Davis definitely lost especially the last few rounds. If the referee called Davis taking a knee a knockdown, the belt switches hands
I saw him as high as -1500 at some shops. Dude says grease from his new haircut got in his eye rendering him to take a knee
Another multi-million PPV rematch anticipated.
Boxing is getting as bad as the WWE.
