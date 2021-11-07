Teaser for Sunday

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
Going heavy on this 7 pt. 2-teamer
Houston/Miami UNDER 53
Houston +11.5
Obvious reasons
Houston/Miami UNDER 53
Houston +11.5
Obvious reasons
Show me a teaser that doesn't look good on paper
I've been crushing Wong's all year, Philly/Cleve easy peasyteasers are no bargain in covid era and high totals
I will open a lot of teasers with Pitt tonight.I've been crushing Wong's all year, Philly/Cleve easy peasy
I will open a lot of teasers with Pitt tonight.
I will open a lot of teasers with Pitt tonight.
Bears fans can cry about the refs, I prefer to look at the sloppy play that is a staple of the Nagy regime. Doesn’t say much for Pitt either, they are a paper Tiger with Ben at QB.You never had to sweat…lol