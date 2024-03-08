Temple Basketball

blueline
The UAB-Temple game was flagged for unusual betting activity Thursday, an American Athletic Conference official confirmed to Sports Illustrated.
As you can see from the chart below, the line at DraftKings Sportsbook moved from UAB -2.5 to -3 at 11:50 a.m ET and was at -8 by 2:40 p.m. before closing at -7.5 by the 7 p.m. tipoff. UAB beat host Temple 100-72
SI’s Pat Forde reported that U.S. Integrity, which monitors betting activity for sports teams and sportsbooks, sent an alert to operators about the game
That was the second straight loss for Temple and the second straight game in which the Owls did not come close to covering the spread. They were favored by 5.5 points Saturday at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and lost by five. Tulsa opened the game by jumping out to a 16–2 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the way.
A source in the gambling space says U.S. Integrity has been monitoring Temple games for a while. Temple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
