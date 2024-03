Temple Basketball

The UAB-Temple game was flagged for unusual betting activity Thursday, an American Athletic Conference official confirmed to Sports Illustrated. As you can see from the chart below, the line at DraftKings Sportsbook moved from UAB -2.5 to -3 at 11:50 a.m ET and was at -8 by 2:40 p.m. before closing at -7.5 by the 7 p.m. tipoff. UAB beat host Temple 100-72SI’sreported that U.S. Integrity, which monitors betting activity for sports teams and sportsbooks, sent an alert to operators about the game