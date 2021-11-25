Thanksgiving Day games at one of our FAVE venues!

Pinny lines:



USC/St. Joe's Under 150 -111(Opened 147.5, got down to 146 then exploded to 150) AND 1h Under 71 -105

Georgetown/San Diego State Under 133 -117 AND 1h UNDER 63 -118



When the Big West played its postseason tourney at the Anaheim Convention Center we used to CLEAN UP just blindly playing every game UNDER! The reasoning is/was: The sight lines are brutal for shooters. The basket is in the middle of the arena and with stands all around it behind the basket, gauging where the basket truly is located is brutally hard. The books would hang totals in the 110-125-ish range and the games wouldn't just be under - but by a massive margin. We would see games under by 20+ points. Sadly the Big Worst moved to another venue for the tourney.



But now for Thanksgiving we get a tourney played there because ESPN needs programming. I see no reason to do anything but blindly play UNDER not only in both games but in 1h for both. My thought on 1h is that both teams will be helpless in 1h and the shooting will be abysmal. We will probably see more scoring in 2h because of the end-of-the-game foul situation where we see 25 points scored in the last 30 seconds of the game to push the total over by about 3 points.



Knowing there will be practically no one at these games I expect the background to be brutal and low scoring in 1h. I would also keep in mind the G'Town/SDSU game will start no earlier than 9P in CA or Midnight where G'Town is. Think we might see some fatigue from the Hoyas in 2h when it will be 1A for their body time and while they are college kids, playing hoops at 1A is not something they are used to doing. SDSU in 2h is something that needs to be monitored.