The 2020 MLB season

Baseball with no fans.



Hmmm...



Here's a quick thought on in-game wagering in the unique 2020 MLB season.



A hypothetical situation:



Team A takes an early lead on Team B.



Not 1-0 or 2-1, but 6-0 or 7-1.



A dominating lead in the second or third inning.



Bet the in-game total UNDER.



Why?



Without fans in the stands, the game will have no atmosphere and players may be less likely to work the count or grind an at-bat.



Players/coaches/managers/umpires may acclerate the pace of play in a contest that feels more like a scrimmage or exhibition than a big-league ballgame.



Take a look at the crowdless "Freddie Gray Game" in Baltimore in 2015.



The Orioles beat the White Sox, 8-2, after hitting the South Siders with a 6-spot in the first inning.



Historians will not the most important number in the April 29 box score: 0, the official attendance at Camden Yards.



But here's the most important number from the April 29 box score for dedicated gamblers looking for an edge: A game in which 10 runs were scored lasted only 2 hours and 3 minutes.