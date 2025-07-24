The ABS can't get here soon enough ...

No chance they will use this as a way to rig the games. Bad enough in tennis when you can't tell visually. There are no actual lines like tennis. Strike zone is virtual. Virtual and virtual. They can make it whatever they want.
Who wants to be an umpire? Have virtual strike zone on TV and any pitch Tony Homo not called the right way will get posted on X. If you are going to do it, go all the way and either get rid of umps completely like they do in tennis or hire a bunch of ump robots.
None of this is good. Just like the 60 seconds delay has ruined live games on TV which are not live. No reason to watch 2 and a half hours of hockey. Just wait for a goal to show on the screen then flip to the channel.
Back in the WSEX days broadcasts were virtually live; you could see a running back busting through the line, buy the team's interactive contracts and you could sell for quick profit after a big gain or if he crossed the goal line ... not at all possible these days ...