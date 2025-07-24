The ABS can't get here soon enough ...

EOG Dedicated
Can't believe how many times the ball and strike call is blown ... sure it's degenerate betting this but at least you want better accountability ...

Better yet get rid of umps completely, make the calls upstairs and put speakers on the bases ...
 
EOG Master
So you are ok with a World Series game 7 being decided by a machine whether it was a walk with the bases loaded or strikeout.
 
EOG Master
No chance they will use this as a way to rig the games. Bad enough in tennis when you can't tell visually. There are no actual lines like tennis. Strike zone is virtual. Virtual and virtual. They can make it whatever they want.
 
EOG Master
Who wants to be an umpire? Have virtual strike zone on TV and any pitch Tony Homo not called the right way will get posted on X. If you are going to do it, go all the way and either get rid of umps completely like they do in tennis or hire a bunch of ump robots.
 
EOG Master
None of this is good. Just like the 60 seconds delay has ruined live games on TV which are not live. No reason to watch 2 and a half hours of hockey. Just wait for a goal to show on the screen then flip to the channel.
 
EOG Dedicated
Back in the WSEX days broadcasts were virtually live; you could see a running back busting through the line, buy the team's interactive contracts and you could sell for quick profit after a big gain or if he crossed the goal line ... not at all possible these days ...
 
EOG Master
WSEXY had these free poker tournaments every Jason Day. I almost won it once but got busted by dirtybadgirl.
 
EOG Master
There was no such thing as a bases and balls error rate. Every ump had their own strike zone. Just go AI and be done with it.
 
EOG Master
Safety issue also. One less person in danger of getting hit with the ball. Just need notification system set up that shows instantly.
 
