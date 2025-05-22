Viejo Dinosaur
For those interested the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga this year and it will be run at a mile and a quarter instead of the usual mile and a half…my pick will be Baeza…good luck to all….
I attended the Belmont Stakes in 1998 when Victory Gallop nailed Real Quiet on the wire to win by a dirty nose and deny Real Quiet the Triple Crown.
Victory Gallop was 9/2, Real Quiet 4/5.
To this day, I still remember the foundation of the grandstand swaying a bit.
Attendance on Saturday, June 6 for the 130th running of the Belmont Stakes: 80,162.