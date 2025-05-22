The Belmont Stakes…

EOG Master
For those interested the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga this year and it will be run at a mile and a quarter instead of the usual mile and a half…my pick will be Baeza…good luck to all….
 
I still remember the greatest horse of all time destroying the field to win the Triple Crown….Secretariat

Was the greatest horse race of all time IMO….
 
I saw his last race before retirement at the Woodbine race track many years ago. He was 1 length behind Kennedy Road (the rabbit) in the first 6 furlong (10+ length from the remaining field) and won by 20+ length. This horse was with speed all around. It paid $2.30 to win.
 
I attended the Belmont Stakes in 1998 when Victory Gallop nailed Real Quiet on the wire to win by a dirty nose and deny Real Quiet the Triple Crown.

Victory Gallop was 9/2, Real Quiet 4/5.

To this day, I still remember the foundation of the grandstand swaying a bit.

Attendance on Saturday, June 6 for the 130th running of the Belmont Stakes: 80,162.
 
With no Triple Crown on the line this year, the attendance at Saratoga Race Course will be smaller than 80,000.

Want to win a bar bet?

If there's an attendance pool in your neighborhood, go ahead and guess 50,000.

Saratoga has an attendance cap of 50,000 for this year's Belmont Stakes and that was the announced attendance at last year's event.
 
I'm probably the exception here, but I prefer the race at 1 1/4 miles, as horses nowadays just don't race at 12 furlongs on dirt. If you go back a number of years, many mediocre horses won the Belmont. Here are some of the very unforgettable Belmont winners in the 21st Century: Commendable, Sarava, Jazil, Da Tara, Drosselmeyer, Ruler on Ice, Creator, and Sir Winston.
 
I had Real Quiet in the Derby that year when he paid 24 and change…I gave it to all the staff at Olympic Garden in Vegas…was treated like a King…free drinks and lap dances galore…VIP room was like a second home…was pretty flush back then…
 
