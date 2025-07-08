The Big Beautiful Bill's impact on gamblers

From my understanding the no taxes on tips or OT is capped , and the person's earnings for being able to get the exemption are capped as well.



Let me say this: Anything tip wise involving cash are not, nor never, being claimed. No one claims cash tips.



If a job relies on tips, a majority of one's income will derive from tips. The $2.18 an hr is just to collect something in taxes from the employee. Mainly FICA taxes.



If there's a paper trail, someone tips on their CC/debit card, then the employer might report all of it and withhold taxes.



I don't know how much the rules have changed over 20 yrs, but last i worked for tips at a chain restaurant, at end of shift when tallying everything & cashing out busboys, If i made $100 in a 6 hr shift from tips, and out of that $100, $40 was on CC, the manager didn't make us claim the full $40 - they would say that there's some unwritten rule or sliding scale where they only had to make us claim/report a certain percentage. So most of the time we were only claiming me got like $10-$15 in tips on CC for the night. The rest of it was tax free, or "poof" , didn't exist, especially the cash tips.





But with the new rules about No Tax on Tips the way i understand it is if your employer taxes the tips(again, the ones on CC, NOT cash) they wouldn't just stop taxing the those tips. The total federal tax withheld on those tips would be used as a deduction to lower one's taxable income. So, a person would still be taxed on them by their employer, but the total amount - up to a certain amount - and depending on the tax bracket/earnings of the person - can be used as a deduction.



Another step is because the standard deductions have been raised so much - to streamline the returns and require less auditors needing to check over a laundry list of deductions as to whether they are legit - has now caused a majority of filers to take the standard deduction. BUT, that eliminates itemizing. BUT, for the tips and OT, i'm understanding it as those deductions would be separate and on top of the standard deduction.



An example i saw on twitter was something like:



Server makes $50k in tips(that they have to claim) and their hrly pay combined.

Any cash tips are invisible.

From $50k they take standard deduction of $15k, now they're on hook for $35k, BUT, out of that $50k, only about $4400 was actual hrly pay(remember they make $2.18) so about $45,600 was tips on CC's. The way the rule was going to make it an extra deduction that $45,600 would've wiped out the remaining $35k, but you can't go negative and get money back, so it would just make the yrly earnings zero, and any fed taxes paid would be refunded.

BUT, they must've figured that out in discussions, so they put caps in place.

So, even if someone was taxed on $45,600 tips on CC's, it would be capped at $25k, and if they make over a certain gross amount it would be prorated.

So, back to the $50k total on CC tips and hrly pay, a $15k standard deduction, plus the $25k on tips deduction, a server would only be on the hook for $10k in federal tax. So they would more than likely get most of whatever was withheld in tax on the CC tips refunded back.