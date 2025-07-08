The Big Beautiful Bill's impact on gamblers

Raising the standard deduction years ago pretty much did that. Not many itemize anymore.So the gamblers are now hosed?
THISRaising the standard deduction years ago pretty much did that. Not many itemize anymore.
.................plus no SS taxes, correct?Only about 10% of people now itemize, in my case(over 65) this new bill just added another$ 6000 to the standard deduction, so now it will be much harder.
The new standard ded is $15K, for a senior it'll be $21K, at most I could scrape up maybe $7000 in deductions, so I'd need more than $14,000 in gambling winnings before i could start offsetting.
.................plus no SS taxes, correct?
...........................oh, thank you for the clarification.65 and over Get a 6 Thousand Dollar Deduction on SS Payments , if Income is 75 Thousand Dollars and Under for the Year.
Over 75 Thousand Dollars , it Becomes Pro Rated.
For Every 1 Thousand Over 75 Thousand , You Lose 60 Dollars on The Deduction.
The Deduction is Eliminated if Your Income is 175 Thousand Dollars or More For The Year.
Taxes on Social Security Could Not Be Eliminated Because This Bill used The Reconciliation Process , which only Requires 51 Votes in The Senate.
To Eliminate Taxes on Social Security , They Would Have To Create Legislation to do it , Which Would Require 60 Votes in The Senate.
No Taxes on Tips is Capped at 25 Thousand Dollars per Year.
No Taxes on Overtime is Capped at $12,500 per Year.
From my understanding the no taxes on tips or OT is capped , and the person's earnings for being able to get the exemption are capped as well.
Let me say this: Anything tip wise involving cash are not, nor never, being claimed. No one claims cash tips.
If a job relies on tips, a majority of one's income will derive from tips. The $2.18 an hr is just to collect something in taxes from the employee. Mainly FICA taxes.
If there's a paper trail, someone tips on their CC/debit card, then the employer might report all of it and withhold taxes.
I don't know how much the rules have changed over 20 yrs, but last i worked for tips at a chain restaurant, at end of shift when tallying everything & cashing out busboys, If i made $100 in a 6 hr shift from tips, and out of that $100, $40 was on CC, the manager didn't make us claim the full $40 - they would say that there's some unwritten rule or sliding scale where they only had to make us claim/report a certain percentage. So most of the time we were only claiming me got like $10-$15 in tips on CC for the night. The rest of it was tax free, or "poof" , didn't exist, especially the cash tips.
But with the new rules about No Tax on Tips the way i understand it is if your employer taxes the tips(again, the ones on CC, NOT cash) they wouldn't just stop taxing the those tips. The total federal tax withheld on those tips would be used as a deduction to lower one's taxable income. So, a person would still be taxed on them by their employer, but the total amount - up to a certain amount - and depending on the tax bracket/earnings of the person - can be used as a deduction.
Another step is because the standard deductions have been raised so much - to streamline the returns and require less auditors needing to check over a laundry list of deductions as to whether they are legit - has now caused a majority of filers to take the standard deduction. BUT, that eliminates itemizing. BUT, for the tips and OT, i'm understanding it as those deductions would be separate and on top of the standard deduction.
An example i saw on twitter was something like:
Server makes $50k in tips(that they have to claim) and their hrly pay combined.
Any cash tips are invisible.
From $50k they take standard deduction of $15k, now they're on hook for $35k, BUT, out of that $50k, only about $4400 was actual hrly pay(remember they make $2.18) so about $45,600 was tips on CC's. The way the rule was going to make it an extra deduction that $45,600 would've wiped out the remaining $35k, but you can't go negative and get money back, so it would just make the yrly earnings zero, and any fed taxes paid would be refunded.
BUT, they must've figured that out in discussions, so they put caps in place.
So, even if someone was taxed on $45,600 tips on CC's, it would be capped at $25k, and if they make over a certain gross amount it would be prorated.
So, back to the $50k total on CC tips and hrly pay, a $15k standard deduction, plus the $25k on tips deduction, a server would only be on the hook for $10k in federal tax. So they would more than likely get most of whatever was withheld in tax on the CC tips refunded back.
The house bill had no cap on no tax on tips, the senate bill inserted the $25K cap, which would amount to approx $100day for a full time worker.From my understanding the no taxes on tips or OT is capped , and the person's earnings for being able to get the exemption are capped as well.
Let me say this: Anything tip wise involving cash are not, nor never, being claimed. No one claims cash tips.
If a job relies on tips, a majority of one's income will derive from tips. The $2.18 an hr is just to collect something in taxes from the employee. Mainly FICA taxes.
If there's a paper trail, someone tips on their CC/debit card, then the employer might report all of it and withhold taxes.
I don't know how much the rules have changed over 20 yrs, but last i worked for tips at a chain restaurant, at end of shift when tallying everything & cashing out busboys, If i made $100 in a 6 hr shift from tips, and out of that $100, $40 was on CC, the manager didn't make us claim the full $40 - they would say that there's some unwritten rule or sliding scale where they only had to make us claim/report a certain percentage. So most of the time we were only claiming me got like $10-$15 in tips on CC for the night. The rest of it was tax free, or "poof" , didn't exist, especially the cash tips.
But with the new rules about No Tax on Tips the way i understand it is if your employer taxes the tips(again, the ones on CC, NOT cash) they wouldn't just stop taxing the those tips. The total federal tax withheld on those tips would be used as a deduction to lower one's taxable income. So, a person would still be taxed on them by their employer, but the total amount - up to a certain amount - and depending on the tax bracket/earnings of the person - can be used as a deduction.
Another step is because the standard deductions have been raised so much - to streamline the returns and require less auditors needing to check over a laundry list of deductions as to whether they are legit - has now caused a majority of filers to take the standard deduction. BUT, that eliminates itemizing. BUT, for the tips and OT, i'm understanding it as those deductions would be separate and on top of the standard deduction.
An example i saw on twitter was something like:
Server makes $50k in tips(that they have to claim) and their hrly pay combined.
Any cash tips are invisible.
From $50k they take standard deduction of $15k, now they're on hook for $35k, BUT, out of that $50k, only about $4400 was actual hrly pay(remember they make $2.18) so about $45,600 was tips on CC's. The way the rule was going to make it an extra deduction that $45,600 would've wiped out the remaining $35k, but you can't go negative and get money back, so it would just make the yrly earnings zero, and any fed taxes paid would be refunded.
BUT, they must've figured that out in discussions, so they put caps in place.
So, even if someone was taxed on $45,600 tips on CC's, it would be capped at $25k, and if they make over a certain gross amount it would be prorated.
So, back to the $50k total on CC tips and hrly pay, a $15k standard deduction, plus the $25k on tips deduction, a server would only be on the hook for $10k in federal tax. So they would more than likely get most of whatever was withheld in tax on the CC tips refunded back.
The house bill had no cap on no tax on tips, the senate bill inserted the $25K cap, which would amount to approx $100day for a full time worker.
I'm not sure how the actual withholding will work for each employer but IF an employer would still collect fed taxes(leaving it up to the worker to claim the deduction at tax time), the employee could just raise the number he claims to compensate.
seems low , servers, bartenders, casino workers, cab/uber drivers, hair salons, etc, the overtime is big too, depending on the pay scale that could mean almost 1 shift/week with no tax(at time N half).a lot of fluff..... only 2.5% take home tips
seems low , servers, bartenders, casino workers, cab/uber drivers, hair salons, etc, the overtime is big too, depending on the pay scale that could mean almost 1 shift/week with no tax(at time N half).