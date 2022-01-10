The EOG 500 - Free shot at $500

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Simply select the winners of all 13 NFL postseason games in one post.

No point spreads involved.

Entry deadline for your contest submission is Saturday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Contestants will earn one point for every winner on wild-card weekend, two points for every winner during divisional round play, three points apiece for the two conference champions and five points for the ultimate winner of Super Bowl LVI.

Twenty-five points would be the perfect score if a contestant nails all 13 games.

Once a set of selections is posted, they may not be duplicated.

No ties because the earliest time stamp will serve as the tiebreaker.

Here's the way last year's playoffs went:

WILD CARD WINNERS - Ravens, Bills, Browns, Bucs, Saints and Rams

DIVISIONAL ROUND WINNERS - Bills, Chiefs, Bucs and Packers

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS - Chiefs and Bucs

SUPER BOWL WINNER - Bucs

Good luck.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member

AFC​

1. Tennessee Titans (BYE)
2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 7. Pittsburgh Steelers OR Las Vegas Raiders
3. Buffalo Bills vs. 6. Los Angeles Chargers OR New England Patriots
4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. 5. New England Patriots OR Las Vegas Raiders

NFC​

1. Green Bay Packers (BYE)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 7. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Dallas Cowboys vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers
4. Los Angeles Rams vs. 5. Arizona Cardinals
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Let's use this contest format for submissions:

WILD CARD WINNERS (6) -

DIVISIONAL ROUND WINNERS (4) -

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS (2) -

SUPER BOWL WINNER (1) -
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top