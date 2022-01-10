The EOG 500 - Free shot at $500

Simply select the winners of all 13 NFL postseason games in one post.



No point spreads involved.



Entry deadline for your contest submission is Saturday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Contestants will earn one point for every winner on wild-card weekend, two points for every winner during divisional round play, three points apiece for the two conference champions and five points for the ultimate winner of Super Bowl LVI.



Twenty-five points would be the perfect score if a contestant nails all 13 games.



Once a set of selections is posted, they may not be duplicated.



No ties because the earliest time stamp will serve as the tiebreaker.



Here's the way last year's playoffs went:



WILD CARD WINNERS - Ravens, Bills, Browns, Bucs, Saints and Rams



DIVISIONAL ROUND WINNERS - Bills, Chiefs, Bucs and Packers



CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS - Chiefs and Bucs



SUPER BOWL WINNER - Bucs



Good luck.