The following teams cannot travel to Texas or Florida because those states are not pedophile-friendly

B

boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
louisvillekid said:
[singing] It's a queer, queer world after all. All the political affiliations are lost in the queer, queer world.
Click to expand...

All ?

Biden picks Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as assistant health secretary in historic first​

Biden’s HHS Pick Dr. Rachel Levine has advocated for sex changes for children​



1649715912953.png


1649715927531.png




Biden taps non-binary drag queen to look after nuclear waste​




1649715983260.png
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Kids at long Beach city college must eat alone in the school cafeteria, it's the twilight zone their, draconian tyrannical and satanic
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top