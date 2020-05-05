The Greatest NFL Team of All Time...for a single season

Some say then defeated Miami Dolphin team....

Some say the 1985 Chicago Bears.....

Or was it any f the Tom Brady Patriot teams?

Or was it the Bart Starr and Lombardi tandem in the early 60s?

Or was it any of the Steeler or 49er teams?

For my money and in my humble opinion, give me Da Bears....
 
85 bears . The 70's steeler teams were good but the bears defense better . Those years the weather played a role in in too, Throw in artificial turf made the cold games worse.
 
