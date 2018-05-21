The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
I had a Canadian friend of mine yesterday give me his thoughts on the Vegas Knights and then asked me mine. He said it was a fantastic story and all but people will look at this as a bit of a freak show and wasn’t sure if it was good for hockey overall. Asked me what it says about the other 30 GMs in the league and what they’ve done. And traditional hockey people may be looking at this as a bit of a farce. Not that he wasn’t impressed by what the Knights are doing, but more in terms of tradition. Some teams have gone 30 years without winning a cup. Many teams have never made it to the finals. And here this 1st year expansion club are playing in the finals for the Cup. I told him I thought it was fantastic for the game overall. Especially in the states. And that I could see his point of view but disagreed. I remember the Miracle on Ice and what it did for hockey. I was 21 at the time and was just a player/coach for a beer league team. We used to get really good hours to play our games back then. But when the Amatuer Olympians won the gold, first what happened was there was a huge influx of new kids wanting to play this game. If you know anything about renting ice for a team or league, they give all the earlier hours to the kids because they can’t have them playing late at night. They have school early the next morning. So us older guys, who were playing games at 8-9 pm at night, now found the only ice time available to us was 10(rare) 11-12 o’clock at night. You’d finish your game and have less than an hour to get a shower and run to the bar who sponsored you and paid for your Jerseys that year to grab last call. It was pretty eye opening and showed the kind of effect it had these kids beating the Russian pros.

But what was even more eye opening was next new rinks were starting to be built in cities you never dreamed would put up and invest in a rink. There honestly must have been 5 new rinks within a 10 mile radius from my city. I life in a traditionally big hockey town. My city had a building with 2 sheets of ice to use. Most only had one back then if they had one at all, and I think still do. The older buildings anyways. After 1980, they expanded our city’s rink to 5 sheets of ice in that building to accommodate all the new kids now wanting to play hockey. At the time it was the only 5 sheet of ice building in the whole United States. Years later another one was started in Port Huron, but collapsed due to funding.

So overall, I think this is a once in a lifetime thing. I don’t believe we will ever see anything like this again. But like the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim started out as a movie, then an NHL franchise that eventually won the Cup. It going to be hard to tell it’s impact like the impact the Miracle on Ice boys caused. I don’t think it will be nearly as big as that. It was a different time back then. Kids have a lot more interests and social media plays a big part of that. But it’s certainly good for the game overall in the states in my opinion. . I think a portion of Canada will not have the same enthusiasm as many of us do.

Interested in in hearing others take on this no matter where your from.
 
barryRunSome

barryRunSome

1
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

If they win the Cup what’s a bigger upset?

Them or Leicester City winning the Premier league a few years ago

I read somewhere that they were 5000-1 at one point
 
J

Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Linda Cohn was just saying that some of these general managers were giving extra draft picks to Las Vegas to take some of these players off their hands. Pittsburgh gave a 2nd round draft pick to Las Vegas to entice them to take Fluery and his big contract. Columbus gave them extra draft picks as well.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

They turned other teams trash into treasure.....who's fault is that? There's a fine line in hockey between chumps and champs....hockey playoff pricing proves that. Knights figured it out. Their future taking off while others jog in place is not their problem.
 
trytrytry

trytrytry

All I do is trytrytry
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

its a freak show situation but at least its from zany Vegas.
after they lose the finals they can disappear into oblivion for about 15 years before the resurface like this again.

my 3 cents
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

barryRunSome said:
If they win the Cup what’s a bigger upset?

Them or Leicester City winning the Premier league a few years ago

I read somewhere that they were 5000-1 at one point
Click to expand...

I saw some debate on this last night. Just because the bookmakers priced it at 5000/1 doesn’t mean it’s a bigger accomplishment. At least LC had a team in place, don’t know what kind of moves they made to win. A team with no players a year ago is playing for the title. It wasn’t like they signed big names either, they shopped at the hockey equilivant of goodwill and made it work.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

trytrytry said:
its a freak show situation but at least its from zany Vegas.
after they lose the finals they can disappear into oblivion for about 15 years before the resurface like this again.

my 3 cents
Click to expand...

LMAO
 
D

Don Eagleston

EOG Addicted
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

I followed the Caps and the Lightening in their inaugural years and they were absolutely dreadful Guess the biggest difference now that there is a salary cap and, as Linda Cohn stated, some teams badly wanted to dump salary and even threw in draft choices to do it. Some of the NHL clubs exist where they shouldn't and may be on a financial shoestring. Recall the American Greed stories about con men buying the Islanders and Predators. About 5 years ago, the Flyers made Predator defenseman an offer so big that it almost caused the latter to fall into bankruptcy when Nashville matched it. Nashville later moved Weber to Montreal.

Last week, I asked Phil Esposito, who essentially founded the Lightening, the obvious question of how LV got so good. His short answer was that the Lightening only paid $50,000 per player (believe me Tampa couldn't afford any more) and that LV paid $500,000 25 years later. I am assuming that for the extra money teams got to freeze one or two fewer players.
 
B

billysink

EOG Dedicated
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Spuddy is a great coach.

I give him a ton of credit.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

barryRunSome said:
If they win the Cup what’s a bigger upset?

Them or Leicester City winning the Premier league a few years ago

I read somewhere that they were 5000-1 at one point
Click to expand...

Leicester and it's really not even close

Leicester won the PL with a payroll a fraction of "The Big 6" sides in the PL. Knights play in a Cap league and their Cap numbers are not that different from the other 30 NHL teams

Leicester won a league with no playoffs and where each team plays H&H with the others and at the end of the season the most points wins the league. Knights didn't finish with the best record in the league and played teams in the WC more than 2x each.

Leicester almost got relegated the season before. They were in last place and doomed to be sent back down until they won 7 of their last 9 and got 22 of 27 points to stave off what looked like sure Relegation so it wasn't like they entered 2015-16 with any serious Title chances. I know Vegas didn't have a team this time last season but they did get to pick players with NHL experience and something about being dumped makes you want to try harder when you get picked up by someone else

Vegas is a very nice story. But please don't compare them to Leicester. It isn't fair to either one but Leicester's was more unlikely. Leicester will be the single greatest long shot to ever hit. Vegas - NO!

And Vegas has yet to win the Cup. Let's wait and see what happens because if Tampa/Caps win the Cup the debate ends before we can begin serious discussions
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Maybe Bushay or one of the other posters know, but was the Vegas salary cap the same as the other teams? If so, that is a tremendous advantage they had.
 
richsox24

richsox24

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

The Vegas players all touched the Clarence Campbell Bowl so all of this is meaningless. They're doomed in the finals!!
 
Squarepants

Squarepants

2
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Bushay said:
I had a Canadian friend of mine yesterday give me his thoughts on the Vegas Knights, etc., etc., etc., etc.
Click to expand...

Oh, Canada, Oh, please ...

Your friend probably was one of the ones saying that hockey never would work in the desert, because ... it's not Canada.

If anyone is grousing because a group of upstart misfits has -- a shot, and that's all it is right now, a shot -- at winning the Cup and their traditional team hasn't in aeons, then well ...

Get better, or get over it.

It's competition, on the ice, and the Knights have succeeded, on the ice.

And that's the best tradition there is, in any sport.

Everything else is bullshit.
 
Heisenberg

Heisenberg

2
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

What was LV on preseason future odds to win the cup?
 
Squarepants

Squarepants

2
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Scroll down a bit and there's a full thread on the futures odds, "What were the odds, etc."
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

trytrytry said:
its a freak show situation but at least its from zany Vegas.
after they lose the finals they can disappear into oblivion for about 15 years before the resurface like this again.

my 3 cents
Click to expand...


Try's a funny, funny, funny guy.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Don Eagleston said:
I followed the Caps and the Lightening in their inaugural years and they were absolutely dreadful Guess the biggest difference now that there is a salary cap and, as Linda Cohn stated, some teams badly wanted to dump salary and even threw in draft choices to do it. Some of the NHL clubs exist where they shouldn't and may be on a financial shoestring.
Click to expand...

Based on what?

Don Eagleston said:
Recall the American Greed stories about con men buying the Islanders and Predators. About 5 years ago, the Flyers made Predator defenseman an offer so big that it almost caused the latter to fall into bankruptcy when Nashville matched it. Nashville later moved Weber to Montreal.
Click to expand...

Why would a team fall into bankruptcy? Every team needs to stay under the cap. Their payroll didn't go any higher by matching this offer sheet. There may have been some residue as one of the reasons they moved Weber. They moved Weber yes...because his salary was high. I don't even believe he was the highest paid Dman at the time. They top loaded the offer. I forget the numbers right now, but it was the equivalent of signing him to a 2 year $20M contract but giving him $15 or say 18M the first year and peanuts the 2nd. His salary still averaged out to $10m a year in this scenario.

Don Eagleston said:
Last week, I asked Phil Esposito, who essentially founded the Lightening, the obvious question of how LV got so good. His short answer was that the Lightening only paid $50,000 per player (believe me Tampa couldn't afford any more) and that LV paid $500,000 25 years later. I am assuming that for the extra money teams got to freeze one or two fewer players.
Click to expand...
Phil Esposito was my favorite player as a kid but was dumb as a rock and had no business, other them helping get the franchise a team, of making important decisions for the Lightning. The problem though was the Japanese businessmen who were the financial backing behind Phil and his brother. Phil might be the last guy anyone would want to ask about how a team is built and wins. I loved him though. Lightning paid $50M for the team. Knights $500m.

Knights had a distinct advantage over the others and more than likely the new Seattle team. But that's the atmosphere in today's game. All the teams are healthy financially with the exception of maybe Arizona, yet you don't hear anything about them anymore except when a Canadian media talking head tries to stir the pot.

Bettman's moves most all turn to gold. Or money for the league, the teams, the owners and the players. Win win win win.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

winkyduck said:
Leicester and it's really not even close

Leicester won the PL with a payroll a fraction of "The Big 6" sides in the PL. Knights play in a Cap league and their Cap numbers are not that different from the other 30 NHL teams

Leicester won a league with no playoffs and where each team plays H&H with the others and at the end of the season the most points wins the league. Knights didn't finish with the best record in the league and played teams in the WC more than 2x each.

Leicester almost got relegated the season before. They were in last place and doomed to be sent back down until they won 7 of their last 9 and got 22 of 27 points to stave off what looked like sure Relegation so it wasn't like they entered 2015-16 with any serious Title chances. I know Vegas didn't have a team this time last season but they did get to pick players with NHL experience and something about being dumped makes you want to try harder when you get picked up by someone else

Vegas is a very nice story. But please don't compare them to Leicester. It isn't fair to either one but Leicester's was more unlikely. Leicester will be the single greatest long shot to ever hit. Vegas - NO!

And Vegas has yet to win the Cup. Let's wait and see what happens because if Tampa/Caps win the Cup the debate ends before we can begin serious discussions
Click to expand...
Who do you like here Winky?
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

FairWarning said:
Maybe Bushay or one of the other posters know, but was the Vegas salary cap the same as the other teams? If so, that is a tremendous advantage they had.
Click to expand...
Yes. Of course. All teams operate under the same number. Nobody gets cut a break in that regard.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

Did I see this correctly?

Knights went a combined 4-0 against the Caps and Lightning this season, outscoring each team by 4 goals in the two regular-season meetings.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Squarepants said:
Oh, Canada, Oh, please ...

Your friend probably was one of the ones saying that hockey never would work in the desert, because ... it's not Canada.
Click to expand...

No. I never heard him say that.

Squarepants said:
If anyone is grousing because a group of upstart misfits has -- a shot, and that's all it is right now, a shot -- at winning the Cup and their traditional team hasn't in aeons, then well ...

Get better, or get over it.

It's competition, on the ice, and the Knights have succeeded, on the ice.

And that's the best tradition there is, in any sport.

Everything else is bullshit.
Click to expand...
And a job well done.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

billysink said:
They are 25 million under the 75 million league max cap

https://thehockeywriters.com/nhl-salary-cap-information/
Click to expand...
And 8 1st or 2nd round draft picks in the next 3 years.

They will be in a position to repeat as well.

This team isn't trading the core or important players on the team cause the salary cap normally forces teams to do that cause.."It's time to get paid". They are built to be back the next few years stronger than ever and salaries low to boot.
 
Neveragain

Neveragain

EOG Veteran
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

A lot has changed with NHL expansion teams.

I remember being at an inaugural season Lightning game in Expo Hall with the portable bleachers and just 10,000 seating capacity and the following year at the ice rink inside St. Pete’s dome. Saw the Red Wings with emerging superstar Sergei Federov up in that ball park. Sat behind third base dugout. Good Times.

Would never happen in today’s vastly wealthier NHL for sure.
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Bushay said:
Who do you like here Winky?
Click to expand...

When Tampa was down 1-0 in the series I posted in the BB thread

Tampa +110

Headed to G7. Knowing the Caps history in G7, I like my chances. I know I can come back with Caps at around +130/40 and guarantee a profit. Won't do it. I'll stand with Tampa
 
FISHHEAD

FISHHEAD

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

Re: The Las Vegas Knights cup run and impact.

winkyduck said:
Leicester and it's really not even close

Leicester won the PL with a payroll a fraction of "The Big 6" sides in the PL. Knights play in a Cap league and their Cap numbers are not that different from the other 30 NHL teams

Leicester won a league with no playoffs and where each team plays H&H with the others and at the end of the season the most points wins the league. Knights didn't finish with the best record in the league and played teams in the WC more than 2x each.

Leicester almost got relegated the season before. They were in last place and doomed to be sent back down until they won 7 of their last 9 and got 22 of 27 points to stave off what looked like sure Relegation so it wasn't like they entered 2015-16 with any serious Title chances. I know Vegas didn't have a team this time last season but they did get to pick players with NHL experience and something about being dumped makes you want to try harder when you get picked up by someone else

Vegas is a very nice story. But please don't compare them to Leicester. It isn't fair to either one but Leicester's was more unlikely. Leicester will be the single greatest long shot to ever hit. Vegas - NO!

And Vegas has yet to win the Cup. Let's wait and see what happens because if Tampa/Caps win the Cup the debate ends before we can begin serious discussions
Click to expand...
:cheers
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

If WASH wins East Cup Final opens up Memorial Day in Vegas.... that'll be fun. :(
 
B

Biff41

EOG Dedicated
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

Heard a reporter saying how Vegas knew the sportsbetting laws were going to change and that may be the main reason why they put so much efforts turning the Knights from a throw off team into a champion. Quality pro teams will add to the fun and excitement of Nevada tourism.
 
P

Patrick McIrish

OCCams raZOR
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

I had STs the first year of Tampa, it was literally a barn at the fairgrounds. We sucked but we did win the opener! The pregame show that night and "stadium" is not even comparable to Vegas.

Cant vouch for how smart/unsmart Esposito is but hes thought well of down here. You could stop by his office and have coffee with the guy in those early years. Very approachable.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

LMAO

It is fukkin hockey!!!

No different than a WNBA championship
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

Heim said:
If WASH wins East Cup Final opens up Memorial Day in Vegas.... that'll be fun. :(
Click to expand...


Stanley Cup Final will begin on Monday, May 28.

NBA Finals are set to begin Thursday, May 31.

Should be good television.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

2018 STANLEY CUP FINAL SCHEDULE

(All start times 5 p.m. PT)

Game 1 Monday, May 28

Game 2 Wednesday, May 30

Game 3 Saturday, June 2

Game 4 Monday, June 4

Game 5* Thursday, June 7

Game 6* Sunday, June 10

Game 7* Wednesday, June 13

* If necessary
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

Bushay said:
Yes. Of course. All teams operate under the same number. Nobody gets cut a break in that regard.
Click to expand...

Their one advantage was they had the full cap to spend while most others had little. Now getting added picks to take on salary requires great scouting and they made out great.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Re: The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

John Kelly said:
Stanley Cup Final will begin on Monday, May 28.

NBA Finals are set to begin Thursday, May 31.

Should be good television.
Click to expand...

You really think anyone will be watching Vegas/Tampa Bay?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top