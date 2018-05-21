The Las Vegas Golden Knights Cup run and impact

I had a Canadian friend of mine yesterday give me his thoughts on the Vegas Knights and then asked me mine. He said it was a fantastic story and all but people will look at this as a bit of a freak show and wasn’t sure if it was good for hockey overall. Asked me what it says about the other 30 GMs in the league and what they’ve done. And traditional hockey people may be looking at this as a bit of a farce. Not that he wasn’t impressed by what the Knights are doing, but more in terms of tradition. Some teams have gone 30 years without winning a cup. Many teams have never made it to the finals. And here this 1st year expansion club are playing in the finals for the Cup. I told him I thought it was fantastic for the game overall. Especially in the states. And that I could see his point of view but disagreed. I remember the Miracle on Ice and what it did for hockey. I was 21 at the time and was just a player/coach for a beer league team. We used to get really good hours to play our games back then. But when the Amatuer Olympians won the gold, first what happened was there was a huge influx of new kids wanting to play this game. If you know anything about renting ice for a team or league, they give all the earlier hours to the kids because they can’t have them playing late at night. They have school early the next morning. So us older guys, who were playing games at 8-9 pm at night, now found the only ice time available to us was 10(rare) 11-12 o’clock at night. You’d finish your game and have less than an hour to get a shower and run to the bar who sponsored you and paid for your Jerseys that year to grab last call. It was pretty eye opening and showed the kind of effect it had these kids beating the Russian pros.



But what was even more eye opening was next new rinks were starting to be built in cities you never dreamed would put up and invest in a rink. There honestly must have been 5 new rinks within a 10 mile radius from my city. I life in a traditionally big hockey town. My city had a building with 2 sheets of ice to use. Most only had one back then if they had one at all, and I think still do. The older buildings anyways. After 1980, they expanded our city’s rink to 5 sheets of ice in that building to accommodate all the new kids now wanting to play hockey. At the time it was the only 5 sheet of ice building in the whole United States. Years later another one was started in Port Huron, but collapsed due to funding.



So overall, I think this is a once in a lifetime thing. I don’t believe we will ever see anything like this again. But like the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim started out as a movie, then an NHL franchise that eventually won the Cup. It going to be hard to tell it’s impact like the impact the Miracle on Ice boys caused. I don’t think it will be nearly as big as that. It was a different time back then. Kids have a lot more interests and social media plays a big part of that. But it’s certainly good for the game overall in the states in my opinion. . I think a portion of Canada will not have the same enthusiasm as many of us do.



Interested in in hearing others take on this no matter where your from.