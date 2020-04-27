The Last Dance - Must-see t.v.

Like many I have seen all 4. It is solid TV. I DVR both shows and start watching around 6:20P so I can see them both w/o any commercials and not catch up to what is shown live



Before Episodes #3 and #4 tonight ESPN showed #1 and #2



I am certain next week they will show 1-4 before 5 and 6



Carmen Electra and I are April 20 "babies." I said for some time I wanted to spend our birthday together in our "birthday suits" celebrating all 24 hours. She looks nice. She is still sexy AF. But she has been around the block enough times to complete a marathon, I still wanna fuck her but I would need at least 3 condoms to make sure I didn't catch anything