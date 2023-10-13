The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim - 30 years ago

30 years ago today, The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (Rock the Pond........a line in their stupid "fight song") won the team's first-ever game, after a pair of losses. I bring this up because I worked for the team Year 1. I was on the Gameday Stats Crew. And do I have a story to tell! I know Ted Sobel & Chris Madsen were also there - working on the telecast.

On this day the Ducks hosted the Edmonton Oilers. Glen Sather coached the Oilers in the glory days and helped them win 4 Stanley Cups. He later moved into the front office and that is a position he held on October 13, 1993.



I had several things to do on gamedays for the Ducks. Before every game I would work with an off-ice official in helping with each team's roster for the game (Keeping in mind the computers and technology we have today did not exist back then). The official would get the starting lineup from the visiting coach. He gave me a copy and I went into the Ducks' offices to make copies for the media and then did the same once the Ducks did their starting lineup.



After each period I would also pass out stats to each team. As soon as each period ended there was an elevator reserved for me and one of the Ducks' assistant coaches. We got to bypass everyone and had an express trip to the basement floor of the (then) "Arrowhead Pond." I would make copies of the 1st and 2nd period stats sheets and distribute them to each team (As well as one after the game). For the Ducks we worked out a plan with the coach, Ron Wilson. I would slide sheets under the door to his office and then knock on the door. That was their signal that the stat sheet had been delivered. For visiting teams, if the locker room was open, I would walk in, place about 10 copies of the stat sheet on the table in the middle of their locker room, and leave. If it was closed, I slid it under the door and left. I also put copies in the media room for those media members to see.



On this October 13 day, the Ducks led 3-0 after the first period. I do my stuff on the basement level and then wait for an elevator to take me back up to the Press Box. I had an express route DOWN but was on my own to get back UP.



I get in the elevator and go to the back corner. Glen Sather and a few other Oilers' executives also get in and go to the other back corner. We stop on the main floor so people could get in. There are 5 "floors" the elevator can stop at: Basement, 100-200-300 levels, and then the Press Box. Usually, it stopped on every level on the way up.

We stop on the first floor (main level) and people get in. The elevator attendant wanted to make some conversation with the people who got in and says how great it is the Ducks are UP 3-0 and maybe "we" (He said "we") can win out first game. I knew who Glen Sather was but the attendant had no clue. I look at Sather and he was livid. But he can't say anything because of how many "normal" people there are in the elevator. The elevator stopped at the 200 level and more got in/out and once again the attendant tells the new fans coming on how great it is the Ducks are winning. The elevator stopped at the 300 level and let all fans out. This was the last stop before the Press Box. By now Sather is seething mad. His face is "traffic light" red, the veins in his neck are bulging and steam is rising from his head. Had I not been there he might have killed the attendant. I am serious about this. He expresses his frustration at having to stop on every floor - and the fact his team is losing 3-0 to a team playing its third-ever game - and is still winless.



We FINALLY get to the Press Box and I let Sather and company get out first. I tell the attendant who that was and how furious Sather was. The attendant had no idea who Sather was (DUH - I knew that). I tell him not to worry about it.



I had many memories of my year with the Ducks. But this was easily my #1 moment.



After the game, I am in the Ducks' offices and who do I see: MICHAEL EISNER! I have the stat sheet to hand out to the teams and media - but they can wait. I hand Eisner a stat sheet and will never forget what I said: "Here Mr. Eisner (I know Disney people like being called by their first name but I wanted to show some respect to him), first good stat sheet of the season," and hand it to him. HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT I JUST GAVE HIM. I can see that so I take about 60 seconds to explain it to him and he was blown away but what this entailed and that the team did this.



I have other memories/stories to tell but this was the one that stood out the most.