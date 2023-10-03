The Miguel Cabrera era is done in Detroit (thank goodness)

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
I for one am glad to see him be done. This has been a long 5 years or so with Miggy being washed up.
One of the worst contracts in baseball, he's been paid $30 million + per year for the last 7 years.
What would be a double for most healthy hitters is a single for Miggy, only then to see him get doubled off by the next batter.
It was truly a circus side show with him this entire season people celebrating his career, etc.
The bottom line was he never won a championship in Detroit, his teams always came up a little short.
In fact, we haven't even been to the playoffs since 2014.
I was listening to Mike Valenti speak about his thoughts on Cabrera, and I can't agree more with his opinion.
Take a listen, it is pretty good:
This is from the top of his show yesterday: http://eog.mrbowling300.com/miggy.mp3
The video feed:
97.1 The Ticket Live Stream | Monday, October 2nd
Listen live: https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/listenVisit our website: https://971theticket.comSubscribe on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/971theticketFollow u...
www.youtube.com