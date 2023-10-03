The Miguel Cabrera era is done in Detroit (thank goodness)

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
I for one am glad to see him be done. This has been a long 5 years or so with Miggy being washed up.

One of the worst contracts in baseball, he's been paid $30 million + per year for the last 7 years.

What would be a double for most healthy hitters is a single for Miggy, only then to see him get doubled off by the next batter.

It was truly a circus side show with him this entire season people celebrating his career, etc.

The bottom line was he never won a championship in Detroit, his teams always came up a little short.

In fact, we haven't even been to the playoffs since 2014.

I was listening to Mike Valenti speak about his thoughts on Cabrera, and I can't agree more with his opinion.

Take a listen, it is pretty good:

This is from the top of his show yesterday: http://eog.mrbowling300.com/miggy.mp3

The video feed:

www.youtube.com

97.1 The Ticket Live Stream | Monday, October 2nd

Listen live: https://www.audacy.com/971theticket/listenVisit our website: https://971theticket.comSubscribe on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/971theticketFollow u...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
That guy will go down in the history books. He did all he did with a drinking problem.

I know he couldnt bring home a world series but neither did the others who were top notch in those day (pitchers you had). You don't need a ring to define a career.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top