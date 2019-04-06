The Most Famous Race in the World goes at Aintree today 11:10 central time or so - Grand National (thats what the call it)



race 6 on the card



a must watch



40 start, and they jump hedges for 4 5/16 miles!!



(keep PETA away on this one its crazy and a bit savage at times with falls or mishaps likely)



Tiger Roll goes for 2 in a row which is super rare youtube tiger roll and get a feel for how much he is loved there small horse with great skills.



I think its a 1,000,000 pound race. something like that.



if you have a Bushay box watch British coverage of the entire card already up to race 3 in UK ITV1 great stuff, the social, racing, coverage close up of horses entering stalls, horses, stories, fashion, betting, bookies, has it all. They just cover their national events and this sport much different than say NBC does for Derby or breeders cup.