The most Famous Race in the World goes at Aintree today 11:10 central time or so - Grand National

The Most Famous Race in the World goes at Aintree today 11:10 central time or so - Grand National (thats what the call it)

race 6 on the card

a must watch

40 start, and they jump hedges for 4 5/16 miles!!

(keep PETA away on this one its crazy and a bit savage at times with falls or mishaps likely)

Tiger Roll goes for 2 in a row which is super rare youtube tiger roll and get a feel for how much he is loved there small horse with great skills.

I think its a 1,000,000 pound race. something like that.

if you have a Bushay box watch British coverage of the entire card already up to race 3 in UK ITV1 great stuff, the social, racing, coverage close up of horses entering stalls, horses, stories, fashion, betting, bookies, has it all. They just cover their national events and this sport much different than say NBC does for Derby or breeders cup.
 
in america racing which cap at 24 starters the Field is 24-40 lots of horses. but sometimes in place or show there can be a bit of an overlay on those. so consider that.
 
they british broadcasters estimate 600 million watch world wide

hmmmmm im not sayin nonono but that sounds a tad high

o well for today we all love British Irish steeple chasing. some great TV coverage and cameras will be great.

odds settling down will have some picks soon....
 
using the exchanges so far think will be better than the parimutual north america.

to win on two horses




#10 PleasantCompany 17.5 - 1



and of course

cause you cant to this often 3 units on





#33 Vintage Clouds (this horse would be in the field of course in north america)

20-1





and
north america will play place (which is called place but will pay on top 4 places) on Field #24
 
In the ring.


sire Clouds out of Rare Vintage - An amazing looking
grey #33 Vintage Clounds
 
70,000 at Aintree, and it looks beyond packed the view of the stands, a sunny wonderful day it seems....

moments away....
 
Youngest horse in race. is ............ SEVEN!!!

and no 7 year old or younger has won since 1940!!!

wow....this is a sport for older Colts!
 
#39 longshot BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
14 years old! oldest in race, no 14 year has won in forever.

B G (IRE) Winged Love (IRE) - Silva Venture (IRE)
Adrian Butler/s P O'connor
 
what a RACE

BAck to back wins by Tiger Roll!

the mare got 2nd

history at Aintree today

smooth as silk for little TIGER!
 
3 tiger toll
18 MAgic of Light (ran a monster incredible race on lead most all the way)
13 Rathvinden (Ire) (ran huge but had one poor fence)
24 field (was #36) so place on field just win barely.....
 
today is the day in a couple hours for 2023. 40 horse field.
PETA hates this event look all over twitter for the horses that are broken down at this meet or in the race.
its quite a spectacle to watch if you have not

Grand National Aintree race 6

going with Three picks win
#33 a 100-1 long shot called Recite a Prayer
#3 28-1 Galvin
#15 23-1 LE Miles
 
