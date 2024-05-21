The Official Larry Bird Thread

when comparing Larry Bird. and Michael Jordan's clutchness, Pat Riley said this iconic quote. if I had to choose a player. to take a shot to save a game, I choose Michael Jordan. If I had to choose a player to take a shot. to save my life, I'd take Larry Bird.
The game was against Portland, he didn't shoot everything with his left hand but took a lot of shots left handed, he finished with 47 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists
"I'm saving my right hand for the Lakers," Bird told reporters in the postgame.