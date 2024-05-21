The Official Larry Bird Thread

kane

kane

EOG master
when comparing Larry Bird. and Michael Jordan's clutchness, Pat Riley said this iconic quote. if I had to choose a player. to take a shot to save a game, I choose Michael Jordan. If I had to choose a player to take a shot. to save my life, I'd take Larry Bird.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
"The Hick from French Lick" and he lived up to that nickname.

Hate to see Bird get abused by "Mayhem" in those silly Allstate commercials.

Jake from State Farm is a much classier spokesperson than "Mayhem" or Flo from Progressive.
 
Last edited:
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Pistons may have only won 2 NBA Championships in the Bad Boy era but they beat the Fakers, Celtics and Bulls inside their showtime prime window. Quite a feet. Fakers and Celtics late prime. Bulls early prime.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
kane said:
when comparing Larry Bird. and Michael Jordan's clutchness, Pat Riley said this iconic quote. if I had to choose a player. to take a shot to save a game, I choose Michael Jordan. If I had to choose a player to take a shot. to save my life, I'd take Larry Bird.
Click to expand...


agree bird the better shooter.. jordan was more of a scorer ...both were team guys in the game thinking 48 minutes
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Few players have ever had a basketball IQ as high as Bird's was, he always seemed to be one step ahead of his opponent
 
kane

kane

EOG master
In 1985 against the Pistons, Kevin McHale scored a franchise record 56 points, Bird told him to enjoy it while he could because their next game he would break it, so he went out and dropped 60 against the Hawks, by the end of the game he had Hawks players high fiving each other on the bench and falling over themselves, I've never seen an opponent act the way the Hawks players did



 
kane

kane

EOG master
Here's a quote from Larry Legend about that record setting game

“It wasn’t that good of a game,” Bird told Mike Mazzeo. “I like the hard-fought, scrappy games, pound it inside. It was just a loosey-goosey game. It was a pretty close game, as I remember. We weren’t up 20, 25, but we were up 10 the whole way, and it just wasn’t a good game. I ran a 5-mile race two days before that, and actually, I was very sore. My legs were really sore. I wasn’t tired or anything, but I was really sore.”
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Sportsrmylife said:
The game that Larry only shot left handed because he was saving his right hand for his opponent the following night is Savage
Click to expand...
The game was against Portland, he didn't shoot everything with his left hand but took a lot of shots left handed, he finished with 47 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists
Sportsrmylife said:
The game that Larry only shot left handed because he was saving his right hand for his opponent the following night is Savage
Click to expand...
“I’m saving my right hand for the Lakers," Bird told reporters in the postgame.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Some people may not remember Larry coaching the Pissers to the NBA Finals. Then he quit. He could have had a long successful coaching career.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top