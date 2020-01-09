The official Trump is an asshole thread

kane said:
I'm just praying the clown doesn't get us into another war
So Trump very wisely and prudently killed Solemani, and the left went bezerk, then they fired missiles at us and you thought it was ww111. and the left went berzerk, finally nothing happened and you guys are still crazy.

When will you admit trump is playing 5 dimensional chess while everyone else is playing checkers?
 
And also, Never a THANK YOU to be Directed at the President, for Saving American Lives.

In addition to having NO GRATEFULLNESS, that None of your Family members are serving in the Middle East.

Just NEGATIVE TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP THOUGHTS.

Do you even Know what Type of GOVERNING You would like to see from a President of this Country.


Maybe a Depression would work for you.

How about a few Nukes from N. Korea landing in the U.S.

Maybe change to a Communist Rule/ Dictatorship.

How about Paying all your Income to the I.R.S. ( We have Presidential Candidates who would like that )
 
