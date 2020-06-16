The Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

So for the longest time I've wanted to try this chicken sandwich everyone is going crazy over, but there's only one Popeye's near me, and every time I pass it the lines are too long to wait in. Finally earlier today I saw only a few cars in line so I got one, actually I got two, the classic and the spicy. I'm not a big fast food eater, maybe once every few weeks, but based on all the hype I was really looking forward to trying this sandwich, here's my thoughts. It was the most tasteless, bland chicken sandwich I've ever eaten in my life, zero chance I ever get another one and have no idea why all the hype surrounding it. The sandwich came with something called Mardi Gras sauce, so I put some of it on the chicken but it didn't help. I don't know why people are flocking to Popeye's to eat this thing, it was one notch above disgusting.