The race that stops a nation...the 2019 Melbourne Cup

#20 strong pick.20. IL PARADISO (17) - Aidan O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 52.5kgHe has the profile of previous winners Rekindling and Cross Counter, being a northern hemisphere three-year-old, he is very well weighted with only 52.5kg. At his first time over longer than 2400m, he bolted in at The Curragh, winning by 12-lengths over 3219m. He then went to the G2 Lonsdale Cup (3270m) and finished third, running only 1.4 lengths behind Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee. Last start in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster he hit the front far too early and weakened to fifth. His regular rider Wayne Lordan wasn’t on board and he goes back on and gets the blinkers for the first time. If he didn’t have that last start failure I think he starts close to favourite and with luck I think he is right in the race, my top pick.