The race that stops a nation...the 2019 Melbourne Cup

The Race thats Stops a Nation - TODAY Down Under the 2019 Melbourne Cup tonight. all picks, info, trivia, thoughts here
 
horse numbers , name, morning line odds, and barrier draw
the number order is the order of the WESIGHTs, this is a handicap and the horses carry different amounts. so top weight last year winner Cross counter is #1 but deaves in barrier stall #5 which is random draw.

1 Cross Counter 12 - 5
2 Mer De Glace 6 - 2
3 Master Of Reality 13 - 1
4 Mirage Dancer 40 - 13
5 Southern France 33 - 14
6 Hunting Horn 50 - 11
7 Latrobe 25 - 22
8 Mustajeer 20 - 6
9 Rostropovich 80 - 12
10 Twilight Payment 80 - 19
11 Finche 11 - 4
12 Prince Of Arran 20 - 8
13 Raymond Tusk 16 - 3
14 Downdraft 20 - 15
15 Magic Wand 25 - 24
16 Neufbosc 80 - 23
17 Sound 80 - 10
18 Surprise Baby 13 - 20
19 Constantinople 6 - 7
20 Il Paradiso 12 - 17
21 Steel Prince 50 - 16
22 The Chosen One 80 - 18
23 Vow And Declare 10 - 21
24 Youngstar 40 - 9
- - -
 
wining chance is # 11 Finche
he is trained by Chris Waller who you might recall had the mighty Winx we followed here for a couple years. Waller has never won the cup maybe tonight is the night. 9-1 or so Id think.
 
note this horse raced and WON Saturday at Flemington at a bit of a shorter distance (a win and your in race) ! so in form and like wet soft track but wow running 3 days later. maybe if 33-1 ;) watch the odds on this one.

Downdraft 20 ML - # 14 15post
Jockey: John Allen Trainer: Joseph O'brien Weight: 118.0
 
sunnyisle said:
master of reality
#3 so thats good good good

Frankie Dettori jockey

horse loves Soft turf which it will be today
does have a hard time beating southern France who is a larger price in this field.

interesting pick here. certainty a chance 16-1+ Id guess
 
blueline said:
if I had to pick something I guess it would be the 20....dont see what the defending champion has done wrong either
#20 strong pick.
20. IL PARADISO (17) - Aidan O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 52.5kg
He has the profile of previous winners Rekindling and Cross Counter, being a northern hemisphere three-year-old, he is very well weighted with only 52.5kg. At his first time over longer than 2400m, he bolted in at The Curragh, winning by 12-lengths over 3219m. He then went to the G2 Lonsdale Cup (3270m) and finished third, running only 1.4 lengths behind Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee. Last start in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster he hit the front far too early and weakened to fifth. His regular rider Wayne Lordan wasn’t on board and he goes back on and gets the blinkers for the first time. If he didn’t have that last start failure I think he starts close to favourite and with luck I think he is right in the race, my top pick.
 
Australian bred, owned, raced and trained. they are proud Down Under today they beat the top Euros and the JApan horse

VOW and Declare first time Cup winner but a great Australian jockey Jockey: Craig Williams Trainer: Danny O'brien
from post #21 worked out an incredible ground saving trip up close on the inside and the rail opened and he re rallied late to win it at the end. quite a ride.
 
there is an INQUIRY (Seems the way horse racing is going) but its 4th Il Paradiso vs 2nd (Frankie Dettori on #3 Master Of Reality)

but the winner is set! #23
 
2020 race is tonight Australia A race 7 about 10:00 pm central time usa tonight. that is Tuesday afternoon down under. will have a look at the field. 24 horses should be a good one.
 
