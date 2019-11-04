The race that stops a nation...the 2019 Melbourne Cup

horse numbers , name, morning line odds, and barrier draw
the number order is the order of the WESIGHTs, this is a handicap and the horses carry different amounts. so top weight last year winner Cross counter is #1 but deaves in barrier stall #5 which is random draw.
wining chance is # 11 Finche
he is trained by Chris Waller who you might recall had the mighty Winx we followed here for a couple years. Waller has never won the cup maybe tonight is the night. 9-1 or so Id think.
note this horse raced and WON Saturday at Flemington at a bit of a shorter distance (a win and your in race) ! so in form and like wet soft track but wow running 3 days later. maybe if 33-1 watch the odds on this one.
Downdraft 20 ML - # 14 15post
Jockey: John Allen Trainer: Joseph O'brien Weight: 118.0
#20 strong pick.
20. IL PARADISO (17) - Aidan O’Brien, Wayne Lordan, 52.5kg
He has the profile of previous winners Rekindling and Cross Counter, being a northern hemisphere three-year-old, he is very well weighted with only 52.5kg. At his first time over longer than 2400m, he bolted in at The Curragh, winning by 12-lengths over 3219m. He then went to the G2 Lonsdale Cup (3270m) and finished third, running only 1.4 lengths behind Stradivarius and Dee Ex Bee. Last start in the St Leger Stakes at Doncaster he hit the front far too early and weakened to fifth. His regular rider Wayne Lordan wasn’t on board and he goes back on and gets the blinkers for the first time. If he didn’t have that last start failure I think he starts close to favourite and with luck I think he is right in the race, my top pick.
Australian bred, owned, raced and trained. they are proud Down Under today they beat the top Euros and the JApan horse
VOW and Declare first time Cup winner but a great Australian jockey Jockey: Craig Williams Trainer: Danny O'brien
from post #21 worked out an incredible ground saving trip up close on the inside and the rail opened and he re rallied late to win it at the end. quite a ride.