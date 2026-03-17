The slap on the wrist the NCAA needs

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
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Thus far 7...7 teams have denied a berth in the otherwise inferior NIT. While it's a considerable step behind from the Big Dance, there's still no denying that there's revenue involved. Most of these teams still worked hard to be eligible with the majority combined with the regular season and conference tourneys to finish over .500.
Taken from a page of similarly the NBA Adam Silver, there should be no option to not play in the NIT tournament. I would ban a team's eligibility to play in ANY postseason tournament the following subsequent season. While players become eligible for declaring themselves for the NBA draft, they are doing a disservice for their co-alumni and school. The NCAA is soft and this would be a controversial shot in the arm.
Taken from a page of similarly the NBA Adam Silver, there should be no option to not play in the NIT tournament. I would ban a team's eligibility to play in ANY postseason tournament the following subsequent season. While players become eligible for declaring themselves for the NBA draft, they are doing a disservice for their co-alumni and school. The NCAA is soft and this would be a controversial shot in the arm.