'There's Gambling & Then There's Gambling'

Heim
EOG Master
Quote from Al Michaels when Brandon Staley decided to go for it on 4th and 2 from his
own 18 midway through the 3rd quarter....
This kid has overdosed on analytics. He blew the Chief game too by failing to kick fgs.
At minimum if you are going to be Amarillo Slim, show some creativity besides a run'
up the gut they're sitting on.
