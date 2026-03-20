These first round games are ridiculous…

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
- Messages
- 53,131
Double digit games are the norm….didn’t used to be this way….
Gators and Prairie game should go down to the last possession or so.
I bet against Louisville and got fortunate with a big second half comeback to get the cover, TT is a team I would have taken to make a deep run if not for the Toppin injury, then Anderson got hurt but it's not supposed to be serious, he's playing today. The Louisville kid might play next gameA lot of bettors, including myself, bought into the two key injuries for Louisville & Texas Tech like they were the next coming of Jordan.