These first round games are ridiculous…

A lot of bettors, including myself, bought into the two key injuries for Louisville & Texas Tech like they were the next coming of Jordan.
 
Heim said:
A lot of bettors, including myself, bought into the two key injuries for Louisville & Texas Tech like they were the next coming of Jordan.
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I bet against Louisville and got fortunate with a big second half comeback to get the cover, TT is a team I would have taken to make a deep run if not for the Toppin injury, then Anderson got hurt but it's not supposed to be serious, he's playing today. The Louisville kid might play next game
 
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