This ain't your Manning Demon Deacons. Steve Forbes has turned WF into a top 50 team.I love A Williams he played 2 years at okl but this year he has exploded for WF. This guy reminds me of morant from murry st. 20 pts 7 rb 5 as 1 st. He can jump sky high, can drive to the basket and is a great passer. He will be a steal in the draft. Laravia and Williamson have played great along with Mucius and Walton you have a solid starting 5. Also they just added Monsanto and he has impressed.