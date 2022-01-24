This ain't your Manning Demon Deacons

This ain't your Manning Demon Deacons. Steve Forbes has turned WF into a top 50 team.I love A Williams he played 2 years at okl but this year he has exploded for WF. This guy reminds me of morant from murry st. 20 pts 7 rb 5 as 1 st. He can jump sky high, can drive to the basket and is a great passer. He will be a steal in the draft. Laravia and Williamson have played great along with Mucius and Walton you have a solid starting 5. Also they just added Monsanto and he has impressed.
 
Alondes Williams is slotted to be a late second-rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Definition of a late-bloomer.

He's 22 and averaged only about six points per game in two seasons at Oklahoma.

Now he's averaging about 20 per game.
 
Wake was 6-16 last season (3-15 in the ACC) in Forbes's first season.

This year is a different story.

Wake is 16-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play.
 
Lunardi (ESPN Bracketology) has Wake seeded in Last 4 with byes (so last 8, next to last 4 in). Around 250/1 (WH) to win NCAA Tourney. Currently, Sagarin rated 54.
 
Steve Forbes rose to prominence at East Tennessee State.

In five seasons under Forbes (2015-2020), ETSU was 130-43 overall and 71-19 in Southern Conference play.
 
