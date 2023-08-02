This is the big one Elizabeth!!!

1 Rudy Giuliani

2 John Eastman

3 Sidney Powell

4 Jeffrey Clark

5 Kenneth Chesebro

6 A political consultant

“Co-conspirator 6” is described in the indictment as a “political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.” Specifically, the indictment alleges that this person sent co-conspirator 1 — Giuliani — an email identifying lawyers in the six swing states who could assist in the phony elector effort. It claims the person participated in a conference call about the effort in Pennsylvania and circulated language for that state’s certificate. On the night of Jan. 6, this co-conspirator looked for senators’ phone numbers for Giuliani to call in an attempt to further delay certifying the electoral votes, according to the indictment. The identity of the sixth conspirator remains unclear.



Has to be Roger Stone