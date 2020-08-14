This man doesnt care what anybody thinks and that's why over will hit between Bayern and Barcelona today.

Bayern manager Flick will go for it all tonight. There will be no holding back, no fear, no patience, no messing around. Go up 1-0, it might be 2-0 in a blink of an eye, go down 1-0 and tactics simply wont change. They are relentless with their powering speed and precision. Their teenage left back Alphonso Davies is one of the fastest players in all of Germany and all of soccer. Technically, he can do whatever he wants on the pitch because he has the speed to get back after venturing forward. The trouble is he is going up against one of the best soccer players the world has ever seen and quite simply seems to be on a mission.There is so much back and forth jabs and history between these two teams that nothing less than a classic is expected.Over 3, 3.5 -121 locked in for a nice amount!