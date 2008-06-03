Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

This is why I'm not a "figs" guy....did this Jerry Brown not watch the Preakness?
To number cruncher, Triple Crown attempt doesn't add up
Sunday, June 1st 2008, 8:20 PM
Smith for News Exercise rider Michelle Nevin keeps Big Brown reined in Sunday as Triple Crown hopeful gets a bath at Belmont following morning gallop.
<!-- ARTICLE CONTENT START -->Jerry Brown and his crew are responsible for the little numbers that tell all the believers who worship at the shrine of little numbers that Big Brown is not the surest thing since Goliath came in two pounds over.
Brown, no relation to the biggest Brown, is president of Thoro-Graph.com, an important address in betting. Sheets like his, and his figs, have retired the hatpin as a method of finding winners. His mathematics speak to the deep-pocket guys, the whales. How many gazillions are bet on his arithmetic? There's no way of knowing but here's one cautious estimate: A lot. Really.
Brown is still in love with the big horse's Kentucky Derby. The horse came out of the 20 post, the one closest to the custard stand, and into a 24-mile-per-hour head wind. He was forced to go wide into the first turn, while finding position just behind the leaders, and stayed wide on the turn for home, battling the same head wind to the finish line. (Indisputable fact: the wind was blowing the right way for him all along the backstretch.)
He hit the wire just short of five lengths in front of Eight Belles, the brilliant filly who was euthanized after pulling up. If he hadn't gone as wide as he did, "he'd have beaten the other colts by 15 lengths or better," Brown said recently.
"And if he runs the same race in the Belmont he'll win easily."
The horse's trainer, Rick Dutrow, has spent all of the last two weeks assuring the world that nothing with four legs and fetlocks can come close to his pride and joy. The quarter crack that kept him off the track and interrupted his training for two days? Noting to worry about, Dutrow insists. No big deal. No little deal. Nothing. Five times nothing.
But Big Brown raced only once last year because of quarter cracks, and assorted hoof evils. Similar problems kept him from getting back to the races until March 15. And now it's this latest brief time on the shelf. The word Dutrow doesn't want to hear is vulnerable.
Back to that second Triple Crown race. "By our figures," Brown said, "he didn't run nearly as well in the Preakness. He backed up substantially. He was seven lengths worse, with no wind and without significant ground loss. If he runs the same race here that he did in the Preakness, against a field that was much weaker than the Derby, he becomes just one of the horses who can win the Belmont. And that brings a couple of other horses into play.
"But if he regresses another seven lengths in the Belmont, he won't win."
Strong stuff, but nothing one of racing's handicapping gurus, Steve Davidowitz, would agree with. The author of "The Best and Worst of Thoroughbred Racing" calls Big Brown, "a tremendous horse. No doubt about it. He didn't regress in the Preakness one tiny little iota. He wasn't asked to do anything extraordinary" - like punch a hole in the wind, or overcome a wide trip - "and it was an easier race than the Derby."
Nobody has a problem with his Derby performance. William Nack, author of the Secretariat biography, "Big Red," a mesmerizing read, was standing near the Churchill Downs finish line when Big Brown flew by. "He was just floating," Nack recalls. "He was so impressive; wasn't laboring at all. And he had such a gleam in his eye I thought, 'Oh, my god, they'll never beat this guy.'"
He wasn't as impressed by the horse's romp, at odds of 1-5, in the Preakness and it bothered him, after the race, when Dick Jerardi of the Philadelphia Daily News pointed out the winner went to the outside fence to pull up. "I don't know if the jockey took him there of if the horse took himself there," Nack said. "That could indicate pain. That concerns me."
Big Brown gets new stainless steel wires this morning and an acrylic and fiberglass patch to hold together the quarter crack in his left front hoof. He's expected to breeze tomorrow.
The lure of the Triple Crown is said to have been a factor when Derby and Preakness winners like Majestic Prince, in 1969, and Canonero II, 1971, ran in the Belmont with something less than a note from the doctor. But the most likely hurdle that prevented the last 10 Derby and Preakness champs from hitting the Triple is the brutal task of having these still-young horses win three demanding races in five weeks.
"Big Brown might have that kind of resilience, but we don't know," says the man from Thoro-Graph. "But why would you take 1-5 on something that hasn't happened the last 10 times it could have?"
To number cruncher, Triple Crown attempt doesn't add up
Sunday, June 1st 2008, 8:20 PM
Smith for News Exercise rider Michelle Nevin keeps Big Brown reined in Sunday as Triple Crown hopeful gets a bath at Belmont following morning gallop.
<!-- ARTICLE CONTENT START -->Jerry Brown and his crew are responsible for the little numbers that tell all the believers who worship at the shrine of little numbers that Big Brown is not the surest thing since Goliath came in two pounds over.
Brown, no relation to the biggest Brown, is president of Thoro-Graph.com, an important address in betting. Sheets like his, and his figs, have retired the hatpin as a method of finding winners. His mathematics speak to the deep-pocket guys, the whales. How many gazillions are bet on his arithmetic? There's no way of knowing but here's one cautious estimate: A lot. Really.
Brown is still in love with the big horse's Kentucky Derby. The horse came out of the 20 post, the one closest to the custard stand, and into a 24-mile-per-hour head wind. He was forced to go wide into the first turn, while finding position just behind the leaders, and stayed wide on the turn for home, battling the same head wind to the finish line. (Indisputable fact: the wind was blowing the right way for him all along the backstretch.)
He hit the wire just short of five lengths in front of Eight Belles, the brilliant filly who was euthanized after pulling up. If he hadn't gone as wide as he did, "he'd have beaten the other colts by 15 lengths or better," Brown said recently.
"And if he runs the same race in the Belmont he'll win easily."
The horse's trainer, Rick Dutrow, has spent all of the last two weeks assuring the world that nothing with four legs and fetlocks can come close to his pride and joy. The quarter crack that kept him off the track and interrupted his training for two days? Noting to worry about, Dutrow insists. No big deal. No little deal. Nothing. Five times nothing.
But Big Brown raced only once last year because of quarter cracks, and assorted hoof evils. Similar problems kept him from getting back to the races until March 15. And now it's this latest brief time on the shelf. The word Dutrow doesn't want to hear is vulnerable.
Back to that second Triple Crown race. "By our figures," Brown said, "he didn't run nearly as well in the Preakness. He backed up substantially. He was seven lengths worse, with no wind and without significant ground loss. If he runs the same race here that he did in the Preakness, against a field that was much weaker than the Derby, he becomes just one of the horses who can win the Belmont. And that brings a couple of other horses into play.
"But if he regresses another seven lengths in the Belmont, he won't win."
Strong stuff, but nothing one of racing's handicapping gurus, Steve Davidowitz, would agree with. The author of "The Best and Worst of Thoroughbred Racing" calls Big Brown, "a tremendous horse. No doubt about it. He didn't regress in the Preakness one tiny little iota. He wasn't asked to do anything extraordinary" - like punch a hole in the wind, or overcome a wide trip - "and it was an easier race than the Derby."
Nobody has a problem with his Derby performance. William Nack, author of the Secretariat biography, "Big Red," a mesmerizing read, was standing near the Churchill Downs finish line when Big Brown flew by. "He was just floating," Nack recalls. "He was so impressive; wasn't laboring at all. And he had such a gleam in his eye I thought, 'Oh, my god, they'll never beat this guy.'"
He wasn't as impressed by the horse's romp, at odds of 1-5, in the Preakness and it bothered him, after the race, when Dick Jerardi of the Philadelphia Daily News pointed out the winner went to the outside fence to pull up. "I don't know if the jockey took him there of if the horse took himself there," Nack said. "That could indicate pain. That concerns me."
Big Brown gets new stainless steel wires this morning and an acrylic and fiberglass patch to hold together the quarter crack in his left front hoof. He's expected to breeze tomorrow.
The lure of the Triple Crown is said to have been a factor when Derby and Preakness winners like Majestic Prince, in 1969, and Canonero II, 1971, ran in the Belmont with something less than a note from the doctor. But the most likely hurdle that prevented the last 10 Derby and Preakness champs from hitting the Triple is the brutal task of having these still-young horses win three demanding races in five weeks.
"Big Brown might have that kind of resilience, but we don't know," says the man from Thoro-Graph. "But why would you take 1-5 on something that hasn't happened the last 10 times it could have?"