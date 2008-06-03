Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

This is why I'm not a "figs" guy....did this Jerry Brown not watch the Preakness?

To number cruncher, Triple Crown attempt doesn't add up

Sunday, June 1st 2008, 8:20 PM
Smith for News Exercise rider Michelle Nevin keeps Big Brown reined in Sunday as Triple Crown hopeful gets a bath at Belmont following morning gallop.


<!-- ARTICLE CONTENT START -->Jerry Brown and his crew are responsible for the little numbers that tell all the believers who worship at the shrine of little numbers that Big Brown is not the surest thing since Goliath came in two pounds over.
Brown, no relation to the biggest Brown, is president of Thoro-Graph.com, an important address in betting. Sheets like his, and his figs, have retired the hatpin as a method of finding winners. His mathematics speak to the deep-pocket guys, the whales. How many gazillions are bet on his arithmetic? There's no way of knowing but here's one cautious estimate: A lot. Really.
Brown is still in love with the big horse's Kentucky Derby. The horse came out of the 20 post, the one closest to the custard stand, and into a 24-mile-per-hour head wind. He was forced to go wide into the first turn, while finding position just behind the leaders, and stayed wide on the turn for home, battling the same head wind to the finish line. (Indisputable fact: the wind was blowing the right way for him all along the backstretch.)
He hit the wire just short of five lengths in front of Eight Belles, the brilliant filly who was euthanized after pulling up. If he hadn't gone as wide as he did, "he'd have beaten the other colts by 15 lengths or better," Brown said recently.
"And if he runs the same race in the Belmont he'll win easily."
The horse's trainer, Rick Dutrow, has spent all of the last two weeks assuring the world that nothing with four legs and fetlocks can come close to his pride and joy. The quarter crack that kept him off the track and interrupted his training for two days? Noting to worry about, Dutrow insists. No big deal. No little deal. Nothing. Five times nothing.
But Big Brown raced only once last year because of quarter cracks, and assorted hoof evils. Similar problems kept him from getting back to the races until March 15. And now it's this latest brief time on the shelf. The word Dutrow doesn't want to hear is vulnerable.
Back to that second Triple Crown race. "By our figures," Brown said, "he didn't run nearly as well in the Preakness. He backed up substantially. He was seven lengths worse, with no wind and without significant ground loss. If he runs the same race here that he did in the Preakness, against a field that was much weaker than the Derby, he becomes just one of the horses who can win the Belmont. And that brings a couple of other horses into play.
"But if he regresses another seven lengths in the Belmont, he won't win."
Strong stuff, but nothing one of racing's handicapping gurus, Steve Davidowitz, would agree with. The author of "The Best and Worst of Thoroughbred Racing" calls Big Brown, "a tremendous horse. No doubt about it. He didn't regress in the Preakness one tiny little iota. He wasn't asked to do anything extraordinary" - like punch a hole in the wind, or overcome a wide trip - "and it was an easier race than the Derby."
Nobody has a problem with his Derby performance. William Nack, author of the Secretariat biography, "Big Red," a mesmerizing read, was standing near the Churchill Downs finish line when Big Brown flew by. "He was just floating," Nack recalls. "He was so impressive; wasn't laboring at all. And he had such a gleam in his eye I thought, 'Oh, my god, they'll never beat this guy.'"
He wasn't as impressed by the horse's romp, at odds of 1-5, in the Preakness and it bothered him, after the race, when Dick Jerardi of the Philadelphia Daily News pointed out the winner went to the outside fence to pull up. "I don't know if the jockey took him there of if the horse took himself there," Nack said. "That could indicate pain. That concerns me."
Big Brown gets new stainless steel wires this morning and an acrylic and fiberglass patch to hold together the quarter crack in his left front hoof. He's expected to breeze tomorrow.
The lure of the Triple Crown is said to have been a factor when Derby and Preakness winners like Majestic Prince, in 1969, and Canonero II, 1971, ran in the Belmont with something less than a note from the doctor. But the most likely hurdle that prevented the last 10 Derby and Preakness champs from hitting the Triple is the brutal task of having these still-young horses win three demanding races in five weeks.
"Big Brown might have that kind of resilience, but we don't know," says the man from Thoro-Graph. "But why would you take 1-5 on something that hasn't happened the last 10 times it could have?"
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

Always a crap shoot. But I think he runs his best race Saturday, and wins easy.
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

TTT, I know a few sharps who have large positions against him. Not sure what to do. Have him +110 to win a nickle. May hedge a piece.
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

Willy Loman said:
TTT, I know a few sharps who have large positions against him. Not sure what to do. Have him +110 to win a nickle. May hedge a piece.
Hedge.

There are only 2 races in the entire world where a horse HAS to run regardless of his physical condition. One is the Preakness and one is the Belmont (the winning horse only of course).

Also, today's modern thoroughbred isn't as sturdy as his counterpart from yesteryear, so 3 races in 5 weeks is a lot. For anyone. Not to mention a fragile horse with bad feet.

Many people handicap normal horse races by looking at the racing form or similar past performances. Very few people actually handicap regular overnight races off of video tape inspection. But, in this case, people ARE handicappng strictly off of video and that is because everyone saw Big Brown race with their eyes. So, in this instance, people are going with their eyes and not with what's on paper.

BB hasn't trained at all (well, maybe he had a workout this morning) for a mile and a half race. In fact, since the Derby, he's only had ONE published workout and ONE race (the Preakness). So, in 5 weeks, he's only trained seriously in 2 of those 35 days. (one race and one workout)

Is he fit enough to go a mile and a half vs 'fresh' animals who haven't had any trainus interruptus?

Its your duty, as a responsible horse player, to find out.

this is a golden opportunity to bet against a horse who HAS to race. These connections would not be racing in this race if BB wasn't going for TC glory.
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

First of all, Willy Loman....resist the urge to hedge....you have the best bet already, $500 to win $550 on Big Brown while all of us other bettors will only be able to get $100 back on a $500 bet on Big Brown.

Second, here's another "figs/sheets" guy who apparently doesn't watch the races either....

WARY OF 'BIG' BOUNCE

BUT SUB-PAR FOES STILL GIVE 'BROWN' THE EDGE


By ED FOUNTAINE



June 3, 2008 -- Few horses have dominated the first two jewels of the Triple Crown like Big Brown, prompting trainer Rick Dutrow Jr. to say it's a "foregone conclusion" the "Brown Bomber" will complete the sweep by winning Saturday's 140th Belmont Stakes.
"These horses just cannot run with him," said Dutrow, who plans to breeze Brown five furlongs this morning at Belmont Park. "Maybe it's just not a real strong year for 3-year-olds."
Right on, Rick, says Len Friedman of the Ragozin Sheets, which calculate speed ratings based on such factors as time, weight carried, ground lost and track variant (the lower the Sheets number, the faster the race). According to Friedman, Big Brown is a superior horse who's beating inferior foes - but if he'd faced better horses in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, chances are Brown would have lost at least one of those races.
Big Brown ran a "minus 3/4" on the Sheets, the fastest Derby ever, including Secretariat's "1 minus" and the "0 plus" earned by Smarty Jones and Barbaro.
"His Derby was a top-class effort," Friedman told The Post yesterday. "[But] he's been very fortunate in the quality of his opposition. This 3-year-old crop is weak overall, well below average based on the last 5-10 years. If you took Big Brown out, this year is the worst.
"He could afford to be four or five wide around the track [in the Derby] because he was that much better than what he was running against. If Big Brown had the same trip against Smarty Jones or Barbaro, he would have lost."
Sheets devotees believe a horse that just ran a top number will "bounce" (regress) in its next race, unless given time to recover between starts - which is why Dutrow was so concerned about the two-week turnaround between the Derby and Preakness. Indeed, Big Brown did bounce in Baltimore.
"He reacted [from the Derby] to run a 33/4 in the Preakness," Friedman said. "That would not have won in very many years. He ran against an extremely soft field."
Big Brown is often compared with Smarty Jones, who also was undefeated when he bid for the Triple Crown in 2004, only to lose the Belmont by a length to Birdstone.
"Smarty Jones put together a series of great races," said Friedman. "Big Brown has that one big effort, but Smarty Jones, at this point, had a stronger, more consistent campaign."
Smarty's previous races "absolutely" set him up for a bounce in the Belmont, Friedman said, "but he ran pretty well. He got beat because [Birdstone] jumped up and ran big, not because he ran bad."
What do the Sheets say about Big Brown's chances Saturday?
"I'd say he's about 50-50 to win, which means he'll be one of the big underlays of all time," Friedman said. "Smarty Jones, I felt, was about even-money also. But it's not bad to be going for the Triple Crown with a 50-percent chance. Most of the others, I thought, were anywhere from 5-1 to 20-1 underdogs. It's very hard to run three big races in five weeks."
Casino Drive, the Japanese invader, ran a 23/4 winning the Peter Pan, the best Sheets number of the other Belmont runners, "but how can anybody read that horse?" Friedman said. "Maybe his last race was the end of the line, maybe he's a superhorse who'll run the big number in the Belmont. "The rest," Friedman said, "are much slower than Big Brown. They'd have to jump up just to get in the ballpark."

....I had to LOL yesterday reading FK's post where he implied there was something wrong with the betting public handicapping the Belmont by actually watching the Kentucky Derby/Preakness. I watched both races and I don't need the "figs/sheets" guys to tell me what I saw, especially when the "figs/sheets" guys get it so wrong! I do agree with them in that I'm reluctant to take 1 to 5 on Big Brown, but I'm even more reluctant to bet against him!
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

Why is this even a story? Does anyone really not know that there is NOT a 15th of the month between May 17th and June 7th?

Posted: Tuesday, June 03, 2008 6:14 PM


No steroids for Big Brown before Belmont




<TABLE border=0><TBODY><TR><TD vAlign=top> </TD></TR><TR><TD vAlign=top>RICK DUTROW</TD></TR><TR><TD vAlign=top>NTRA photo</TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
by Frank Angst
Trainer Richard Dutrow Jr. said dual classic winner Big Brown will not receive the steroid Winstrol before the three-year-old colt starts in the Belmont Stakes (G1) on Saturday.
Dutrow caused a bit of a stir before the Preakness Stakes (G1) when he acknowledged that his entire stable receives Winstrol, the common name for the steroid stanozolol, on the 15th of each month. Winstrol currently is legal in each of the three states that host Triple Crown races.
Big Brown won the Preakness on May 17 at Pimlico Race Course. He has not received Winstrol since that effort and will not receive it before the Belmont.
?With three races in five weeks, this horse does not need Winstrol,? Dutrow said.
On May 29, the New York State Racing and Wagering Board moved forward on stricter steroid prohibitions. The proposed rule, which could become reality in 2009, was developed to outlaw steroids in horses in training.
Based on the model rule backed by the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium and passed by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, the rule essentially would only allow four steroids in horses out of training: stanozolol, boldenone, nandrolone, and testosterone. Only one of those steroids could be administered at any time.
RMTC officials have estimated that in states where steroids are legal, about 60% of horses race with at least one steroid in their system. Dutrow said if the rule changes, so will he.
?We?ll adjust if they?re not allowed,? Dutrow said.

Michael Iavarone, co-president of Big Brown?s majority owner IEAH Stables, said they have had success in races that do not allow steroids. IEAH and Dutrow teamed to win the Gulf News Dubai Golden Shaheen (UAE-G1) with Benny the Bull at Nad al Sheba Racecourse on March 29. On that same card, Dutrow saddled Diamond Stripes to victory in the Etisalat Godolphin Mile (UAE-G2).
?If they want to change the rules, we?ll abide by them,? Iavarone said. ?We?ll stand by them. We were able to go to Dubai, where they have strict rules prohibiting drugs and steroids, and have success there.
?We?re for the betterment of racing and if that?s what they want to do, we?re all for it.?
In the other two Triple Crown states, Maryland regulators currently are researching testing methods and threshold levels, and the Kentucky Equine Drug Research Council has formed a subcommittee to look at the issue.
Frank Angst is senior writer of Thoroughbred Times
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

<TABLE border=0><TBODY><TR><TD vAlign=top> </TD></TR><TR><TD vAlign=top>RICK DUTROW</TD></TR><TR><TD vAlign=top>NTRA photo</TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

they should look at the Preakness as a workout, cause that is all it was for big brown. No bounce, sets up perfectly for the Belmont. read close the rag sheet gives BB a historic number for the derby.
 
Re: Thorograph's Jerry Brown on Big Brown

Flamingo kid said:
Hedge.

There are only 2 races in the entire world where a horse HAS to run regardless of his physical condition. One is the Preakness and one is the Belmont (the winning horse only of course).

Also, today's modern thoroughbred isn't as sturdy as his counterpart from yesteryear, so 3 races in 5 weeks is a lot. For anyone. Not to mention a fragile horse with bad feet.

Many people handicap normal horse races by looking at the racing form or similar past performances. Very few people actually handicap regular overnight races off of video tape inspection. But, in this case, people ARE handicappng strictly off of video and that is because everyone saw Big Brown race with their eyes. So, in this instance, people are going with their eyes and not with what's on paper.

BB hasn't trained at all (well, maybe he had a workout this morning) for a mile and a half race. In fact, since the Derby, he's only had ONE published workout and ONE race (the Preakness). So, in 5 weeks, he's only trained seriously in 2 of those 35 days. (one race and one workout)

Is he fit enough to go a mile and a half vs 'fresh' animals who haven't had any trainus interruptus?

Its your duty, as a responsible horse player, to find out.

this is a golden opportunity to bet against a horse who HAS to race. These connections would not be racing in this race if BB wasn't going for TC glory.
FK
I remembered this post and I disagreed at the time but I just wanted to give you props for you correct analysis!
 
