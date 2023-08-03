THURSDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 8-8 -1.95)

NYM/KC over 5 -115:

The Royals (34-75) may still sport the second worst record in all of baseball, however they receive an opportunity this afternoon to capture a sweep of the Mets (50-57) in addition of possibly winning their 6th straight. Last night at Kauffman Stadium, Drew Waters cracked a solo HR, his 5th of the season, Michael Massey doubled in 2 runs, and Maikel Garcia went 3 for 4 with a run scored as the Royals blanked the Mets 4-0. Cole Ragans evened his record to 3-3 pitching 6 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing 7 hits with one walk and striking out 8. Jeff McNeil went 3 for 5 and Denny Mendick 2 for 3, but with the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate in the 9th, McNeil grounded into a double play preserving the shutout loss. Kodai Sengs fell to 7-6 giving up 3 runs on 11 hits walking 2 and striking out 6. The Mets will look to avoid the sweep this afternoon.



The Royals send Brady Singer (6-8 5.46) to the hill this afternoon. The 26 year old sophomore righty has been relatively sharp over his last 3 starts surrendering 8 ER on 16 hits over his last 19 IP (3.79) and has pitched better than his record indicates leaving his team in a position well enough to win more often than not. Singer faces a Mets lineup batting a paltry .239 ranking third worst in the NL averaging 4.4 runs per contest while hitting 135 HR, 5th in the National League. Before the trade to Arizona, Tommy Pham led the Mets in hitting (.268). Now that dubious honor goes to McNeiil (.256 3 34) who brings in a modest 3 game hitting streak (.357) this afternoon. Starling Marte (.254 5 28) is still on the IL recovering from migraines, and who could blame him after this trading deadline? Francisco Alvarez ( .236 21 44) also has a 3 game hitting streak (.333) with 2 HR over that span and is tied for second in long balls with Francisco Lindor (.234 21 65). Lindor is second on the team in RBI and just saw his 4 game hitting streak (.467) come to an end last night going 0 for 4 Pete Alonso (.218 31 77) , far and away the leader in power and production, has seen his average dip quite quickly due to a major midseason slump.



The Mets counter with Carlos Carrasco (3-5 6.40) who can't seem to be getting anybody out these days. The 36 year old 11th year righty hasn't won since July 6th and has allowed 15 earned on 24 hits in 9 1/3 innings (14.52) and in the final third of the season could be shoved into the bullpen by Showalter if he doesn't right the ship. Of course getting rid of their top 2 aces at the trading deadline hasn't helped the situation, but clearly made the Mets sellers. Carrasco faces a Royals lineup hitting just .236 overall averaging just 3.8 runs per contest with just 98 HR, second worst behind Cleveland (82). Garcia (.279 4 35) leads the team in batting and comes in with a 6 game hitting streak (333). Garcia is also second in stolen bases with 15 in 17 attempts (88%). Bobby Witt (.265 18 62) leads the Royals in power and production while maintaining a 5 game hitting streak (.521) in which that includes two 4 hit games. Salvadore Perez (.246 17 44) has had a subpar season due to inefficiency and injuries, and is batting just .218 over his last 7 games.



We get a decent price this afternoon in one of the more aging yet beautiful ballparks in the league. Kauffman Stadium celebrated its 50th anniversary this opening day and has a beautiful view of the waterfalls in right center field as well as a gorgeous backdrop of the Midwest overlooking its KC logo. The ball does carry much better in the daytime at 410 straight away and about 385 to the power alleys and 330 to the corners. Temps are expected to be fair with temps in the mid 80s and light winds with no rain expected. Both of these teams may not hit well for average but do have some pop in their lineup as KC looks to send Carrasco an early trip to the showers while Singer looks for his 3th quality start over his last 4.