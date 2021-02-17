Tim Tebow.....NFL White Privilege?

Naturally he had to get a shot. First rounder but what about (run first, pass second) Charlie Ward, Tony Rice, Turner Gill. All as good pro prospects. Never got a fair shot. Sure he beat PITT in the playoffs...but a total pro bust.

Oh yeah unrelated to football he retired from baseball today after 5 years hitting a robust .167.

Don't get me wrong.... tremendous college QB. That's about it.
 
Tebow 8-6 as nfl starter, not bad. If he wasnt an outspoke Christian the media would like him much more, the media is satanic tho they are at war with God
 
