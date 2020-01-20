To Rail - Bill Vinovich to referee the super bowl

I wonder if he would have done the game if the Saints were in it? My guess..........NO! Because "Perception is Reality" and Saints fans would be irate



EVEN THOUGH VINOVICH HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THAT CALL! Nothing



Vinovich was the Referee. As such his only job is to stay 100% focused on the QB. Nothing else. What happens downfield is something the Ref never sees. Vinovich had no idea what happened to the Saints last year in the NFC Champ Game until he saw the play later on. He gets a bad rap - at times. Yes - he is an arrogant asshole. But he is good at what he does. I am grateful for what he let me do one time with him. It was an educational experience I will never forget