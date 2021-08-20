Today's sports trivia question

Name the five colleges that have produced both an American president and a Super Bowl winning quarterback?
 
Nice job, boys......you got all five.

And although not technically correct, a great answer by Common Guy.
 
Viejo Dinosaur said:
In response to CB….

For sure Ramirez,Cantu,and Uggla….don’t remember the fourth….will have to look it up
Yep, I only knew Ramirez and Uggla off the top of my head. Only infield foursome to all hit more than 25 homers in one season.

Mike Jacobs, 1B, 32 HR; Dan Uggla, 2B, 32 HR; Hanley Ramirez,, SS:, 33HR; Jorge Cantu 3B, 29HR.
 
Chi_Archie

EOG Veteran
I recall a mid 80's Tiger infield being touted as powerful all around (Whitaker/Trammel days)

maybe not 25 hrs because back in that day I think 30-some would win you the league hr crown

but it also included the catcher... Lance Parrish
 
Valuist

EOG Master
2016 Cubs:

1B- Rizzo 2B- Baez SS- Russell 3B- Bryant

I don't think Russell ever hit 29 but I know he did top 20.
 
Chi_Archie

EOG Veteran
Heim said:
Ok...What team(s) had three guys over 40 HRs in one season?
that's a great question. I'm drawing a blank, other than possibly an early Rockies team before the humidor with Galaragga, walker, bichette????

maybe the M's big year in 2001 griffey, Buhner, arod?
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Chi_Archie said:
that's a great question. I'm drawing a blank, other than possibly an early Rockies team before the humidor with Galaragga, walker, bichette????

maybe the M's big year in 2001 griffey, Buhner, arod?
Rockies did it twice. Galaraga on both teams, Walker on one. The other two players are a little surprising.
 
