Tottenham vs West Ham BANGER OF THE CENTURY!

OVER 2.5 GOALS +102 bookmaker



This is a match where goals will be in store. Tottenham's manager Conte is in Italy recovering from surgery and the interim manager Christian Stellini has been pretty much confirmed now to manage from here on out. He dropped Son whose play has been atrocious this season and it's plain as day he wants to inject some life into this team with that move. I think they come out blazing but at the same time have to be weary of a desperate West Ham team on the verge of relegation. They have the physicality especially on set pieces to make Tottenham pay.