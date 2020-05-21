Treasure Island eliminates their buffet for the sportsbook

Sportsrmylife
Less than two years after going through a $3.6 million renovation, Treasure Island opts to close its buffet to move a sport book into the 12,575-square-foot space.
Corner Market Buffet took over the former Buffet at TI space in 2018 with stations spanning a farmer’s market for salads; new American, continental, and Asian dishes; and a country bakery with desserts, soufflés, and gelato. The buffet served breakfast, lunch, and dinner, emphasizing international flavors and the ability to order unlimited drinks and a bloody Mary bar.
The Race & Sports Book relocates into 12,111 square feet of the space, adding a bar per the plans. The construction costs alone are estimated at $3.5 million.
Corner Market Buffet joins other recent COVID-19 restaurant closings including PizzaRev, both locations of Miller’s Ale House Sweet Tomatoes buffets, Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, Hamptons and Brio Tuscan Grille at Tivoli Village, and Ben’Zaa Cantina in Centennial.
