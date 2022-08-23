Trip through the US and COVID

Just arrived home from about a four week camping trip from Canada down to Disneyland with the family. Our route down went Idaho, Washington, Oregon Coast (WOW!), California and then back up went through Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Montana. It was my first time in a few of these states and a couple of observations:



1. Not sure why I was shocked, but I was amazed at how beautiful the landscape was throughout our drive. Oregon Coast was so incredible, Grand Canyon was maybe the most breathtaking experience I've had to date (visually). Yellowstone is exactly what you would expect, but again just so beautiful. I am from the flat plains and so to experience a landscape like this almost every minute was awesome.



2. Attended a Seattle Sounders MLS game - again incredible to see 30,000+ rock out at Lumen Field. First time there and I wasn't even upset it was to see a soccer game instead of the Seahawks.



3. I cannot friggen believe that you guys don't have Ketchup chips? Is this new? Always been the case? At one point, after visiting our 4th or 5th gas station with no success, I just asked the counter WTF and the girl looked at me like I was crazy.



4. Gas to and from totaled $2,600 USD (about $3,200 CAD). We camped and pulled a trailer the entire way. With so much up and down driving throughout the crazy terrains, we were lucky to get 180 miles on a full tank (ouch). Universal Studio Tix (to skip the line at the rides) was $1,300 USD for 4 people. Disneyland to do the same was $1,100. As much fun as Universal and Disney were, especially for my two girls, I'm happy to cross it off the list and now falls to the 'never again.' I was way more impressed with Universal.



5. For close to 10 days of the trip, I struggled with a nasty man cold. Nose dripping, coughing, etc. To appease my wife, I tested and always negative. Day before we leave, wife tests positive. Day after we get home, I test positive. First time for everyone in our family. Having had the "cold" just a week prior, I will say it is pretty crazy how different both experiences have been. The fever and chills and type of cough with COVID is very different than what I had just a week before. Happy I haven't lost taste/smell, at least yet.



6. Almost 4 weeks away from my offshores was a challenge. None of them accessible in the US. Not setup with any VPN or other tool to get me through which I regret setting up before leaving. That said, felt like it was a bit of a cleanse and was no doubt more present to take in all the beauty that constantly surrounded us.



Looking forward to CFB and NFL right around the corner.