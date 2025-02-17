Triple Crown trail thread

Monster race by Magnitude last Saturday at the Fair Grounds. Granted, it was a rail biased, speed favoring track, but who saw him beating East Avenue out of the gate, setting a fast pace and blowing away the field in getting an 109 Beyer? 43-1 shots ran 1-2 in the Risen Star.



Baffert's Getaway Car nosed out Caldera in the Sunland Derby, Beyering a 92. Getaway Car did benefit from a ground saving trip while Caldera was 5 wide on the first turn, 4 wide second turn. After all these years, Baffert and Lukas still battling.