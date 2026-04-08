trivia question

Good trivia question.

What's even more odd is that despite the 14 year age difference between Lofton and Stoddard, they were only 3 years removed from being teammates. Stoddard was a member of the 1989 Indians, while Lofton was traded to the Indians from Houston after the 1991 season.

The other day on the Guardians broadcast, they showed clips of Lofton playing for the Final 4 Arizona team.

As for Stoddard, I'm guessing he moved out of East Chicago long ago.:p. Fair Warning, Rockfish and other Chicago posters will get that.
 
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Actually Stoddard is the only one to win a NCAA hoops title and WS. His high school team was undefeated. Pretty impressive as Indiana had the single class system then.
 
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