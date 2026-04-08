trivia question

What's even more odd is that despite the 14 year age difference between Lofton and Stoddard, they were only 3 years removed from being teammates. Stoddard was a member of the 1989 Indians, while Lofton was traded to the Indians from Houston after the 1991 season.
The other day on the Guardians broadcast, they showed clips of Lofton playing for the Final 4 Arizona team.
As for Stoddard, I'm guessing he moved out of East Chicago long ago.. Fair Warning, Rockfish and other Chicago posters will get that.